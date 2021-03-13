News

Premier League weekend schedule – Best and worst outcomes for Newcastle United

The Premier League kicked off again on Friday night.

Newcastle United playing out a 1-1 draw with Aston Villa, Jamaal Lascelles rescuing a point with a 94th minute goal.

The result leaving Newcastle fans wondering if this will prove to be a massive two points dropped, as it looked one of the more winnable games NUFC have left, or will it prove an invaluable point in the final analysis?

The Premier League producing this decent graphic to show when all ten matches are to be played this weekend and on which TV and radio channels you can follow them on:

As for what would be the best possible outcomes for Newcastle United in this weekend’s remaining nine matches, this is how the Premier League table looks after NUFC’s 1-1 draw with Villa and before the Saturday games kicke off:

When it comes to relegation rivals, first up are West Brom this weekend. They play Palace away at 3pm on Saturday and WBA are effectively down, so probably best if they pull off a win, as that keeps Palace six points above Newcastle and theoretically anyway, still remotely in the relegation battle.

More important are the other two matches on Saturday after that Palace v West Brom one.

At 5.30pm today it is Everton v Burnley, an away victory would take Sean Dyche and his team a massive step and five points above the drop. Could really do with the blue scousers winning.

At 8pm it is Fulham v Man City and even though up against the best team in the Premier League, their (Man City’s) defeat to Man Utd shows they can be got at. Nobody can write off Fulham in any game considering how good their defending has become, only two goals conceded in their last seven PL matches, whilst only four defeats in their last seventeen PL games.

A win for the Cottagers would be devastating for Steve Bruce after he congratulated himself yet again on getting a draw, last night home against Villa.

All eyes then on Sunday noon, Brighton in a kind of local derby at Southampton, this is massive ahead of Newcastle’s game against the Seagulls next Saturday.

A win for both Fulham and Brighton this weekend just doesn’t bear thinking about. The reality? I fear Scott Parker’s side getting a point off Guardiola’s team, then Brighton to get the win at Saints.

Sheffield United are so far gone, it is neither here nor there what happens with them at Leicester.

Newcastle United remaining matches:

Saturday 20 March

Brighton v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 3 April (TBC)

Newcastle v Tottenham

Saturday 10 April (TBC)

Burnley v Newcastle

Saturday 17 April (TBC)

Newcastle v West Ham

Saturday 24 April (TBC)

Liverpool v Newcastle

Saturday 1 May (TBC)

Newcastle v Arsenal

Saturday 8 May (TBC)

Leicester v Newcastle

Wednesday 12 May (TBC)

Newcastle v Man City

Saturday 15 May (TBC)

Newcastle v Sheff Utd

Sunday 23 May

Fulham v Newcastle (4pm)

