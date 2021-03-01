News

Premier League relegation odds shift after Newcastle 1 Wolves 1 and other weekend results

Interesting to see how the Premier League relegation odds are looking after the latest set of matches at the weekend.

For Newcastle United fans, it was a case of what could have been.

In the end a pretty fair result against Wolves, however, of holding onto the lead for another 17 minutes and picking up all three points, it would have been potentially significant.

Instead, a 1-1 draw and indeed, finishing the match the stronger, Wolves could have won it late on.

The serious looking injuries for ASM and Almiron could prove an even bigger blow if out for most / all of these final 12 games.

Other results at the bottom this weekend saw:

West Brom 1 Brighton 0

Spurs 4 Burnley 0

Crystal Palace 0 Fulham 0

Sheffield United 0 Liverpool 2

Worth looking at the updated Premier League table, how it looks now on Monday morning:

As you can see, Newcastle United stay fourth from bottom after this weekend’s matches but Fulham only three points behind still.

Scott Parker’s team absolutely battered Palace who didn’t have a single shot on target and only one corner that came in the final ten minutes. In contrast, Fulham wasted a series of chances and goalscoring continues to be their biggest weakness.

Quite incredibly, Fulham have only lost two of their last fifteen PL games BUT have only won two, drawing a massive eleven of them.

In contrast, whilst Newcastle have also won only two of their last 15 PL matches, Steve Bruce’s team have lost a massive ten of them, drawing just the three.

Seven days ago Newcastle United were ten points ahead of Fulham and now that has been cut by seven points to just three.

Defeats for Sheff Utd, Burnley and Brighton, West Brom win, plus the draws for Newcastle and Fulham, how has this affected how the bookies see the situation…?

The updated Premier League relegation odds from Betfair on Monday morning:

1/100 Sheffield United

1/25 West Brom

10/11 Fulham

6/4 Newcastle United

13/2 Burnley

17/2 Brighton

45/1 Crystal Palace

45/1 Southampton

250/1 Leeds

250/1 Wolves

So basically, whatever Steve Bruce claims about the entire bottom half of the Premier League still being at risk of relegation, the bookies only see it as between the bottom six clubs.

Sheffield United are now a total write off at odds of 1/100.

However, we now have the added threat of Sam Allardyce and West Brom potentially doing something. It is only a small threat as things stand, they carried massive luck in winning 1-0 against Brighton on Saturday and are still 1/25, but a win at home against Everton would then mean another victory against Newcastle on Sunday, would put them only three points behind Newcastle…

Burnley (13/2) and Brighton (17/2) may have both lost and be level on points (Brighton) with Newcastle and only two points above NUFC (Burnley) but the bookies do still see it as a straight fight between Fulham (10/11) and Newcastle United (6/4).

These are the matches to come this midweek and next weekend, a number of those at the bottom playing twice in this period compared to just the one game for Newcastle United.

Wednesday 3 March – Burnley v Leicester

Wednesday 3 March – Sheff Utd v Villa

Thursday 4 March – Fulham v Spurs

Thursday 4 March – West Brom v Everton

Saturday 6 March – Burnley v Arsenal

Saturday 6 March – Sheff Utd v Southampton

Saturday 6 March – Brighton v Leicester

Sunday 7 March – West Brom v Newcastle

Sunday 7 March – Liverpool v Fulham

Bottom line is that if Fulham did beat Spurs on Thursday, Newcastle United would be bottom three AND I think at that point, the bookies would then make Newcastle also favourites to go down ahead of Fulham.

I think though that the carrot has to be for Newcastle to definitely go for the win at West Brom and if other results also go our way in these next six days, NUFC would be well on their way to being safe.

Maybe a massive week ahead for this relegation battle.

