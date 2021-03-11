News

Premier League form table ahead of Newcastle v Aston Villa

How the Premier League form table looks ahead of Newcastle United taking on Aston Villa.

The two clubs meeting at St James Park on Friday night at 8pm.

Steve Bruce desperate for a victory with a run these past three months of 12 defeats and just two wins in Newcastle’s last 18 games.

Newcastle United find themselves sixteenth in the Premier League form table below.

Picking up five points from a possible eighteen, with one win, two draws and three defeats.

As for Aston Villa, they are tenth in the Premier League form table, with two wins, two draws and two defeats.

A real mixed bag for Villa recently with Jack Grealish missing, losing to Sheffield United but very good wins against Leeds and Arsenal.

Dean Smith’s team keeping things very tight in these last half dozen games, conceding only three but scoring just the three as well.

When it comes to the longer form lines, these below are the bottom ten Premier League clubs when it comes to form in their last 16 PL matches:

Burnley Won 5 Drawn 5 Lost 6 GF 14 GA 18 Points 20

Liverpool Won 5 Drawn 3 Lost 8 GF 18 GA 18 Points 18

Fulham Won 3 Drawn 9 Lost 4 GF 10 GA 11 Points 18

Wolves Won 4 Drawn 6 Lost 6 GF 17 GA 21 Points 18

Crystal Palace Won 4 Drawn 5 Lost 7 GF 12 GA 29 Points 17

Brighton Won 3 Drawn 7 Lost 6 GF 12 GA 17 Points 16

Sheffield United Won 4 Drawn 1 Lost 11 GF 11 GA 24 Points 13

West Brom Won 2 Drawn 6 Lost 8 GF 11 GA 31 Points 12

Newcastle United Won 2 Drawn 4 Lost 10 GF 13 GA 28 Points 10

Southampton Won 2 Drawn 4 Lost 10 GF 11 GA 28 Points 10

Southampton’s 5-2 defeat at Man City last night, actually sending them below Newcastle United, same points total, same goals conceded, but Southampton scoring two fewer goals than NUFC.

When it comes to Friday’s opponents, Dean Smith’s team have the following last 16 PL match form:

Aston Villa Won 6 Drawn 4 Lost 6 GF 17 GA 14 Points 22

Villa strolled to a 2-0 victory at home to Newcastle during this 16 game run and when you score as few goals as NUFC do AND have your three most likely goalscorers missing, where will the goals come from? Especially if Steve Bruce uses the same kind of negative formation and tactics he did on Sunday at West Brom.

Here is the Premier League form table which covers the past six matches for all teams:

The last six results for Aston Villa with latest one listed first:

Aston Villa 0 Wolves 0

Sheffield United 1 Aston Villa 0

Leeds 0 Aston Villa 1

Aston Villa 1 Leicester 2

Brighton 0 Aston Villa 0

Aston Villa 1 Arsenal 0

Newcastle’s last six results also listed with the latest result first:

West Brom 0 Newcastle 0

Newcastle 1 Wolves 1

Man Utd 3 Newcastle 1

Chelsea 2 Newcastle 0

Newcastle 3 Southampton 2

Newcastle 1 Crystal Palace 2

