Premier League form table ahead of Brighton v Newcastle United

How the Premier League form table looks ahead of Newcastle United taking on Brighton.

The two clubs meeting at the Amex Stadium on Saturday night at 8pm.

Steve Bruce desperate for a victory with a run these past three months of 12 defeats and just two wins in Newcastle’s last 19 games.

Newcastle United find themselves sixteenth in the Premier League form table below.

Picking up six points from a possible eighteen, with one win, three draws and two defeats.

As for Brighton, they are actually one of the few clubs below NUFC in the Premier League form table in eighteenth spot, with one win, two draws and three defeats.

Before this last half dozen game form, the previous four matches saw Brighton pick up ten points, with wins over Leeds, Spurs and Liverpool, plus a draw with Fulham.

They picked up that much needed win at Southampton in their last game, which followed single goal defeats to Palace, West Brom and Leicester. Not playing badly but just not turning their control and pressure into the goals it deserved, the story of much of their season.

When it comes to the longer form lines, these are the form lines over the course of the last 17 Premier League games for the three main relegation contenders to join West Brom and Sheffield United:

Newcastle United – Won 2, Drawn 5, Lost 10, Points 11 Goals For 14 Goals Against 29

Brighton – Won 4, Drawn 7 Lost 6, Points 19 Goals For 14 Goals Against 18

Fulham – Won 3, Drawn 8, Lost 6, Points 17 Goals For 11 Goals Against 16

Fulham losing at home to Leeds last night, gives Newcastle the chance of going five points clear of Fulham and the bottom three. Whilst if Brighton win, they will be four points clear of Steve Bruce’s NUFC and six above Fulham.

Here is the Premier League form table which covers the past six matches for all teams:

The last six results for Brighton with latest one listed first:

Southampton 1 Brighton 2

Brighton 1 Leicester 2

West Brom 1 Brighton 0

Brighton 1 Crystal Palace 2

Brighton 0 Aston Villa 0

Burnley 1 Brighton 1

Newcastle’s last six results also listed with the latest result first:

Newcastle 1 Aston Villa 1

West Brom 0 Newcastle 0

Newcastle 1 Wolves 1

Man Utd 3 Newcastle 1

Chelsea 2 Newcastle 0

Newcastle 3 Southampton 2

These are all the remaining matches for the three clubs seemingly competing for that final relegation place:

Fulham – Villa (A), Wolves (H), Arsenal (A), Chelsea (A), Burnley (H), Southampton (A), Man Utd (A), Newcastle (H)

Brighton – Newcastle (H), Man Utd (A), Everton (H), Chelsea (A), Sheff Utd (A), Leeds (H), Wolves (A), West Ham (H), Man City (H), Arsenal (A)

Newcastle United – Brighton (A), Tottenham (H), Burnley (A), West Ham (H), Liverpool (A), Arsenal (H), Leicester (A), Man City (H), Sheff Utd (H), Fulham (A)

