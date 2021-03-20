News

Paul Merson reaches new levels when sharing his thoughts on Newcastle United situation

Paul Merson says that it feels like at least once a month, if not once a week, he is talking about a / the crisis at Newcastle United and what Newcastle fans are saying / thinking.

Well, I have to say, none of us are asking Paul Merson for his expert opinion.

Indeed, in the title above, I say that Merson gives his ‘thoughts’ on Newcastle United, in reality though, does he ever really think about what he is saying before the words spill out of his mouth.

This is his latest nonsense, read it for yourself, I then have a few points to make below.

Paul Merson talking on Sky Sports earlier today (Saturday 20 March) ahead of Brighton v Newcastle:

“There’s just so much pressure [at Newcastle United, from the fans], whoever goes there.

“I think there’s only only Rafa [Benitez], really, who has had a chance [from the fans].

“They [Newcastle fans] expect to be in the top six.

“They are still…without being horrible, they are still living in the Alan Shearer, David Ginola, Les Ferdinand, that unbelievable Newcastle team, Peter Beardsley…

“I just think they’ve got to get realistic.

“They’ve got to get realistic.

“We have this conversation [about Newcastle United] once a month, every month, and I would say, I’m not exaggerating here, for the last five years. Maybe every week…

“Then Newcastle fans will go ‘what about so-and-so, they’re up there and we’re not.’

“You know what. If I knew, I’d be the manager of Newcastle, wouldn’t I? If I knew. I just don’t know what it is.

“I think until the owner goes….people will tell me the owner’s this, the owner’s that, the owner’s a Londoner.

“He put his money where his mouth is, he sits up there.

“If someone comes and buys the club, he’ll sell the club.

“But you know, it’s like having a house – if you have a house that’s worth £2m, you’re not selling it for five hundred grand are you?

“You know, that’s just the way it is.

“I get frustrated, they are great fans…

“I have been to the Emirates on a Monday night when Newcastle are playing and the trains are on strike and they’ve filled the whole away end, the whole lot.

“For me, they [Newcastle fans] don’t deserve to be in the Championship.

“Every Championship club will want them to get relegated because of their fans

“They [Newcastle supporters] are the best.”

My conclusions, or ‘reality’ as the rest of us call it, unlike Paul Merson.

Newcastle fans do not expect to be top six

We would like to be top six and believe that with ambitious owners it would be possible but do not in any way, shape or form, expect it.

Newcastle fans are not still living in the Kevin Keegan era

Like fans of all clubs, we like to talk about the best of times in NUFC’s history.

Especially to give some light relief to the nonsense we see under Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce.

Is Mike Ashley really right not to have sold the club by now?

Paul Merson says Mike Ashley has every right not to sell his football club, comparing it to having a house worth £2m and not being prepared to take £500,000 for it.

Well, Mike Ashley claims he has been trying to sell the club for the past 13 years now.

After 13 years, if you had still not sold your house, would anybody believe it was due to the potential buyers or the seller?

Mike Ashley agreed to sell to the Saudis because they were offering a lot more than it was / is worth. All of those years before that, Mike Ashley was either not genuinely trying to sell NUFC, or asking for more than it was / is worth, which in reality is the same thing.

Newcastle fans are the best?

Well, I don’t know if we are the best, but what I do think is that there is no better fanbase in the country than Newcastle’s. Maybe some other sets of fans are just as good but I don’t really care, I am just happy knowing how good our supporters are.

Paul Merson is just bizarre, he says that Newcastle’s fans are the very best and don’t deserve to see their club relegated for a third time in these last 11 PL seasons under Mike Ashley. Yet he doesn’t seem to make any connection between how Mike Ashley runs the club and why we are so regularly in relegation trouble, for example, by employing people like Steve Bruce, JFK and Steve McClaren. Or forcing out Rafa Benitez so that he (Ashley) could control transfers and buy Joelinton for £40m, who has now scored three goals in 60 PL appearances.

It is really strange how Paul Merson wants to believe Newcastle fans are unhappy because they expect to be in the top six, as compared to the reality of watching dreadful tactics and style of football and with only ten games to go are fighting it out with Fulham to avoid relegation.

So if Newcastle United were playing good football and eighth in the Premier League for example, or even ninth, tenth etc, does Paul Merson really think Newcastle fans would be as frustrated and angry as they are watching this Ashley and Bruce shambles?

