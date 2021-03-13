News

Paul Merson now ‘really’ worried what will happen to Newcastle United under Steve Bruce

Paul Merson thought it was a ‘nice time’ for Newcastle United to play Aston Villa.

Without Jack Grealish for a fifth match in a row, Newcastle at home, Villa only one win in their last five games and only two goals scored, plus they’d lost 1-0 at Sheffield United in their last away game.

Indeed, Paul Merson scathing about his old club when missing their talisman…’Without Jack Grealish, you can take the Villa out of Aston Villa. They are an absolute one-man team.’

Despite all of these factors in their favour, Newcastle only managed two efforts on target in the 90 minutes and they weren’t serious troubling Martinez in the Villa goal. It actually took until the 94th minute for Newcastle to really threaten the Villa keeper for the first time and he stood no chance against Lascelles’ thumping header. However, that goal just below the final whistle only bringing one point.

With Fulham winning at Liverpool and Newcastle failing to beat Wolves and Villa at home, as well as West Brom away, Paul Merson has declared: ‘I worry for Newcastle, I really do worry for them now.’

The next eight games see Newcastle face six top half clubs plus Burnley and Brighton away.

Steve Bruce only ‘accumulating’ three points and scoring two goals in the matches against Wolves, West Brom and Aston Villa, it does make you wonder where the goals and points are going to come from as the relegation battle nears a conclusion.

Paul Merson Paul Merson talking to Sky Sports about Newcastle drawing against Aston Villa and the threat of relegation:

“Well, [Newcastle] fortunate in the end. Going down in the 86th minute through an own goal, you take a point all day long.

“I think it was the game before [that really harmed Newcastle’s survival chances].

“I feel it is the West Brom game, for me I thought the West Brom game.

“You highlight that…Well I highlight both of those games to win [if Newcastle are to avoid relegation].

“I just think with Fulham winning their game [at Anfield last weekend]…I just think it threw an absolute spanner in the works.

“I worry for Newcastle, I really do worry for them now.

“For me, it was a nice time to play Aston Villa.

“Without Jack Grealish, you can take the Villa out of Aston Villa.

“They are an absolute one-man team”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Aston Villa 1 – Friday 12 March 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Lascelles 90+4

Aston Villa:

Ciaran Clark (OG) 86

Possession was Villa 51% Newcastle 49%

Total shots were Villa 15 Newcastle 12

Shots on target were Villa 5 Newcastle 3

Corners were Villa 2 Newcastle 2

Referee: Paul Tierney

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth (Manquillo 83), Lascelles, Clark, Dummett, Willock, Hayden (Carroll 88), Shelvey, Gayle, Fraser (Murphy 79), Joelinton

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Ritchie, Lewis, Fernandez, Hendrick, S Longstaff

Crowd: 00,000

