News

Next 4 Newcastle United Live TV Matches now confirmed up to end of April 2021

An announcement has been made on Tuesday regarding Newcastle United Live TV Matches.

With now details confirmed of the next four Newcastle United Live TV Matches up to the end of April 2021.

Today’s announcement seeing details revealed of the home match against West Ham and the away game at Liverpool.

This means we now have confirmation of four games starting on Sunday with the visit of Tottenham, which is a 2.05pm kick-off and will be shown on Sky Sports (full list and details below).

Newcastle United official announcement:

‘Two more of Newcastle United’s upcoming Premier League fixtures have been rescheduled following the latest announcement regarding April’s televised matches.

The home game against West Ham United on Saturday, 17th April has been selected for live broadcast by Sky Sports. The date is unchanged but kick-off has been set to 12.30pm (BST).

And the trip to Liverpool the following weekend has been chosen by BT Sport. It will kick off at 12.30pm (BST) on Saturday, 24th April.

Earlier this month, United’s home game against Tottenham Hotspur was rearranged for Sunday, 4th April, with kick-off set for 2.05pm (BST), while the Magpies’ game at Burnley was confirmed for Sunday, 11th April at 12 noon, with both matches live on Sky Sports.’

Newcastle United confirmed upcoming matches:

Sunday 4 April

Newcastle v Tottenham (2.05pm) Sky Sports

Sunday 11 April

Burnley v Newcastle (12pm) Sky Sports

(Games yet to have date, time and broadcaster confirmed)

Saturday 17 April

Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 24 April

Liverpool v Newcastle (12.30pm) BT Sport

Saturday 1 May

Newcastle v Arsenal

Saturday 8 May

Leicester v Newcastle

Wednesday 12 May

Newcastle v Man City

Saturday 15 May

Newcastle v Sheff Utd

Sunday 23 May ***Date and time confirmed of final match but not the broadcaster

Fulham v Newcastle (4pm)

