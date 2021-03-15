Next 3 Newcastle United Live TV Matches now confirmed up to mid-April 2021
An announcement has been made on Monday regarding Newcastle United Live TV Matches.
With now details confirmed of the next three Newcastle United Live TV Matches up to mid-April 2021.
Today’s announcement seeing details revealed of the home match against Tottenham and the away game at Burnley.
This means we now have confirmation of three games starting on Saturday with the trip to Brighton, which is a 8pm kick-off and will be shown on Sky Sports (full list and details below).
Newcastle United official announcement:
‘Two of Newcastle United’s upcoming Premier League fixtures have been rescheduled following the latest announcement regarding April’s televised matches.
The Magpies begin the month by welcoming Tottenham Hotspur to St. James’ Park but that game – which was due to played on Saturday, 3rd April at 3pm – will now take place a day later, on Sunday, 4th April, with kick-off set for 2:05pm.
And the trip to Burnley was set to follow a week later on Saturday, 10th April at 3pm, but that game will also now be played a day later on Sunday, 11th April, with kick-off now set for 12pm.
Both games will be shown live on Sky Sports.
Any further alterations to the Magpies’ 2020/21 Premier League schedule will be confirmed in due course.’
Newcastle United confirmed upcoming matches:
Saturday 20 March
Brighton v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports
Sunday 4 April
Newcastle v Tottenham (2.05pm) Sky Sports
Sunday 11 April
Burnley v Newcastle (12pm) Sky Sports
(Games yet to have date, time and broadcaster confirmed)
Saturday 17 April
Newcastle v West Ham
Saturday 24 April
Liverpool v Newcastle
Saturday 1 May
Newcastle v Arsenal
Saturday 8 May
Leicester v Newcastle
Wednesday 12 May
Newcastle v Man City
Saturday 15 May
Newcastle v Sheff Utd
Sunday 23 May ***Date and time confirmed of final match but not the broadcaster
Fulham v Newcastle (4pm)
