News

Next 3 Newcastle United Live TV Matches now confirmed up to mid-April 2021

An announcement has been made on Monday regarding Newcastle United Live TV Matches.

With now details confirmed of the next three Newcastle United Live TV Matches up to mid-April 2021.

Today’s announcement seeing details revealed of the home match against Tottenham and the away game at Burnley.

This means we now have confirmation of three games starting on Saturday with the trip to Brighton, which is a 8pm kick-off and will be shown on Sky Sports (full list and details below).

Newcastle United official announcement:

‘Two of Newcastle United’s upcoming Premier League fixtures have been rescheduled following the latest announcement regarding April’s televised matches.

The Magpies begin the month by welcoming Tottenham Hotspur to St. James’ Park but that game – which was due to played on Saturday, 3rd April at 3pm – will now take place a day later, on Sunday, 4th April, with kick-off set for 2:05pm.

And the trip to Burnley was set to follow a week later on Saturday, 10th April at 3pm, but that game will also now be played a day later on Sunday, 11th April, with kick-off now set for 12pm.

Both games will be shown live on Sky Sports.

Any further alterations to the Magpies’ 2020/21 Premier League schedule will be confirmed in due course.’

Newcastle United confirmed upcoming matches:

Saturday 20 March

Brighton v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Sunday 4 April

Newcastle v Tottenham (2.05pm) Sky Sports

Sunday 11 April

Burnley v Newcastle (12pm) Sky Sports

(Games yet to have date, time and broadcaster confirmed)

Saturday 17 April

Newcastle v West Ham

Saturday 24 April

Liverpool v Newcastle

Saturday 1 May

Newcastle v Arsenal

Saturday 8 May

Leicester v Newcastle

Wednesday 12 May

Newcastle v Man City

Saturday 15 May

Newcastle v Sheff Utd

Sunday 23 May ***Date and time confirmed of final match but not the broadcaster

Fulham v Newcastle (4pm)

