Newcastle v Wolves player ratings results from NUFC fans – Strong messages

The results of the Newcastle v Wolves player ratings by fans.

Always interested to see what supporters have collectively made of the latest performance, when using our interactive ratings system.

Each player marked out of 10 and the averages below.

The consistent message to come out of the player ratings from fans in the last month or two, is that Miguel Almiron has been Newcastle’s best and key player.

Yet again Miguel Almiron (7.2) your man of the match, despite only playing 45 minutes. Brilliant workrate as always and driving forward with the ball, a massive worry he will be now out for some time with this injury.

We then had a split with half of the other players getting average / respectable ratings of 6.0 or better, the other half falling below that line.

Allan Saint-Maximin (6.9) the clear second to Almiron and a very similar story. Did well in his hour on the pitch but like Almiron ASM is now a massive injury worry.

Ciaran Clark (6.7) once again Newcastle’s best defender in the absence of Fernandez, whilst Lascelles (6.4) had a bit better game than has been the case recently, topped by that well taken headed goal.

Jonjo Shelvey (6.2) actually looked like he was up for it on Saturday and put much more effort in than we normally see, whilst Isaac Hayden (6.0) didn’t have one of his best displays.

As for the very weakest in the team.

Jamal Lewis (3.8) and Emil Krafth (4.2) are really struggling, both of them skinned any number of times, including when Lewis failed to stop the cross for the equaliser.

Joelinton (4.4) did some decent work away from goal but for Newcastle fans the overwhelming thing is his abysmal lack of goal threat, managing to hit a defender late on, when many supporters think he should have won the game. That is three goals in 58 PL appearances and little doubt that pressure affects him on the rare occasions he gets into the box and gets a chance.

Joe Willock (5.7) wasn’t involved that much and like Joelinton, he wasted a glorious chance, midway through the first half he should have gave the keeper no chance from ten yards out. Instead his weak effort was saved and ASM offside when putting in the rebound.

As for the returning Martin Dubravka (5.4), it sums up a goalkeeper’s role, he did pretty well overall and made a stunning late reflex save to protect the point BUT he should have done better with the equaliser, that fact meaning he was always going to get marked down. Whereas of course if a striker misses a few, people only tend to concentrate on the one he scored.

Below are the ratings as voted by Newcastle fans up to 8am Monday:

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Wolves 1 – Saturday 27 February 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Lascelles 52

Wolves:

Neves 73

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Wolves 53% (68%) Newcastle 47% (32%)

Total shots were Wolves 14 (7) Newcastle 19 (8)

Shots on target were Wolves 4 (2) Newcastle 7 (4)

Corners were Wolves 5 (1) Newcastle 3 (0)

Referee: Mike Dean

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth (Ritchie 72), Lascelles, Clark, Lewis, Willock, Hayden, Shelvey, Saint-Maximin (Murphy 63), Almiron (Fraser 45), Joelinton

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Dummett, Carroll, Gayle, Hendrick, Sean Longstaff

Crowd: 00,000

