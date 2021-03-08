Uncategorised

Newcastle v West Brom player ratings results from NUFC fans – The people have spoken

The results of the Newcastle v West Brom player ratings by fans.

Always interested to see what supporters have collectively made of the latest performance, when using our interactive ratings system.

Each player marked out of 10 and the averages below.

Taking the man of the match award was a Newcastle United defender, no surprise there considering how little the Magpies threatened going forward.

In Federico Fernandez’ absence, Ciaran Clark (7.4) has been NUFC’s best defender in recent times, once again very good on Sunday.

Only two other platers rated 6.0 or better and this pair also playing at the defensive end of the pitch.

Martin Dubravka (6.4) dealt with everything well and gave the defenders confidence, maybe deserved a higher rating with a clean sheet.

Paul Dummett (6.3) also had a decent match on his return, apart from one stand out moment when Maitland-Niles strolled past Dummett and into the box in the second half, luckily his pass cut out in front of goal.

At the lowest end of the spectrum, four players stand out, one in particular.

On his return to the team Jeff Hendrick (2.2) was at his anonymous worst, rarely seen and when he was spotted, doing nothing of any consequence to positively affect the game.

Emil Krafth (4.1) once again struggled and when getting forward, his delivery into the box was consistently poor.

Joelinton (4.3) as ever reluctant to go in the box, never mind bust a gut to score a goal, three goals in 59 Premier League appearances is a quite incredible stat for Mike Ashley’s £40m+ record signing.

Jonjo Shelvey (4.7) put a bit of effort in against Wolves last weekend but was back to strolling around once again, his workrate nowhere near good enough.

That leaves four players with below par performances of 5.something, with Isaac Hayden (5.5) not at his best in this relegation clash.

Joe Willock (5.4) carried a lot of the responsibility for trying to get a goal in Steve Bruce’s woeful match plan and rarely looked a threat, though he did put in a couple of decent runs from deep carrying the ball forward, which you would never ever see from the likes of Shelvey, Hayden and Hendrick.

Lascelles (5.3) put in a steady performance at the back, whilst Ryan Fraser (5.3) was badly handicapped by the fact there were no strikers in the box for him to target, his own display less than average still though.

As an amusing aside, when it came to the subs, I’m not sure how anybody could decide a rating for Andy Carroll (2.8), as he was given only 20 seconds and didn’t even touch the ball.

Below are the ratings as voted by Newcastle fans up to 7pm Monday:

If you haven’t already put in your Newcastle v West Brom player ratings, go HERE and you can still input your own marks out of 10 for each player, then check back later to see whether the overall interactive ratings have changed for the team as more fans vote.

Stats from BBC Sport:

West Brom 0 Newcastle 0 – Sunday 7 March 12pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

West Brom:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was West Brom 53% (52%) Newcastle 47% (48%)

Total shots were West Brom 13 (5) Newcastle 9 (4)

Shots on target were West Brom 3 (3) Newcastle 5 (2)

Corners were West Brom 9 (3) Newcastle 7 (4)

Referee: Martin Atkinson

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth, Lascelles, Clark, Dummett, Willock, Hayden, Shelvey, Hendrick (Gayle 57), Fraser (Carroll 90+3), Joelinton

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Ritchie, Lewis, Fernandez, Manquillo, Murphy, S Longstaff

Crowd: 00,000

(Steve Bruce makes astonishing admission – Read HERE)

(BBC Sport comments from neutrals about Steve Bruce and Newcastle after West Brom – Says it all – Read HERE)

(3 Positives and 3 Negatives from West Brom 0 Newcastle 0 – Read HERE)

(Disastrous Fulham win at Liverpool exposes Steve Bruce negativity at West Brom – Read HERE)

(Steve Bruce ‘delighted’ as Newcastle United make it 2 wins in last 18 matches – Read HERE)

(Seismic shift in Premier League relegation odds – Newcastle now favourites to go down – Read HERE)

(West Brom 0 Newcastle 0 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players – Read HERE)

(West Brom 0 Newcastle 0 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Sunday’s draw – Read HERE)

(I had zero expectations of a decent game and Steve Bruce took us below that – Read HERE)

