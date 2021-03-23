Player Ratings

Newcastle v Brighton player ratings results from NUFC fans – New records set

The results of the Newcastle v Brighton player ratings by fans.

Always interested to see what supporters have collectively made of the latest performance, when using our interactive ratings system.

Each player marked out of 10 and the averages below.

Last time out for the Villa match, we had the novelty of the fans’ NUFC man of the match award being somebody who was only on the pitch for 11 of the 90 minutes. Jacob Murphy (7.1) hitting the bar, dribbling past his man and into the box to create more trouble, then providing the excellent cross and assist for Lascelles’ last gasp equaliser.

This time, the Newcastle v Brighton player ratings have also produced the stand out player from amongst the subs. However, in a very different way.

Step forward Jeff Hendrick.

He replaced the injured Isaac Hayden just before half-time and just before the opening goal. Jeff ‘The Ghost’ Hendrick rated at just 1.2 collectively by the Newcastle fans. This is an all-time record low for any Newcastle player in the years we have been doing these player ratings and to be fair, Hendrick managed to be even more anonymous and unproductive than he usually is, which takes some doing. To put his achievement into perspective, the lowest mark you can give is 1 out of 10 in our interactive ratings, so basically, to get that 1.2 overall rating, it would need at least four in every five fans to give him only one, the absolute minimum needed if every fifth person even game him a two out of ten!

I’m pretty sure another two players have almost certainly also broken the previous lowest ever NUFC player rating.

Joelinton (1.5) contributing absolutely nothing of any use, whilst Jonjo Shelvey (1.6) once again shamelessly not putting in even the minimum of effort we should be able to expect.

Indeed, only two players got ratings that were even anywhere remotely close to respectable, at 4.0 or higher.

A massive blow to see Isaac Hayden (4.3) forced off injured and likely out for the season, he did his best to all but single-handedly stop the midfield being overran with the likes of Shelvey alongside him.

Some people wondered if Martin Dubravka (4.0) might have got closer to the opening two goals. However, they were right in the corner and the outfield players letting them have free shots without a decent challenge.

Only three other NUFC starter even got 3.0 or higher.

Miguel Almiron (3.4) given the pointless task of being the only one properly trying to close down, whilst zero service to him in his forward position.

Paul Dummett (3.3) maybe not as poor as others at the back, whilst Ryan Fraser (3.2) did hit the post with Newcastle’s only threat of the entire match.

The other four starters all marked as having really poor games.

Ciaran Clark (2.9) having a rare bad game, whilst Jamaal Lascelles (2.7) showing zero leadership as things completely fell apart.

Javier Manquillo (2.4) should have done better in closing down the first goal, whilst Joe Willock (2.3) was almost as anonymous as your average Jeff Hendrick performance.

You wonder what Newcastle fans would have rated Steve Bruce if having the option…well, we actually don’t need to wonder, we all know the answer to that one for sure!

Below are the ratings as voted by Newcastle fans up to 6.30am Tuesday:

If you haven’t already put in your Newcastle v Brighton player ratings, go HERE and you can still input your own marks out of 10 for each player, then check back later to see whether the overall interactive ratings have changed for the team as more fans vote.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Brighton 3 Newcastle 0 – Saturday 20 March 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Brighton:

Trossard 45+3, Welbeck 51, Maupay 68

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Brighton 66% (75%) Newcastle 34% (25%)

Total shots were Brighton 11 (7) Newcastle 3 (1)

Shots on target were Brighton 6 (3) Newcastle 1 (0)

Corners were Brighton 3 (1) Newcastle 1 (1)

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Manquill0, Lascelles, Clark, Dummett, Willock (Murphy 62), Hayden (Hendrick 45+2), Shelvey, Almiron (Sean Longstaff 76), Fraser, Joelinton

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Ritchie, Lewis, Fernandez, Gayle, Carroll

Crowd: 00,000

(Sky Sports told that Mike Ashley is keeping Steve Bruce – Incredible reasons given to justify it – Read HERE)

(Brighton 3 Newcastle 0 – This was supposed to be a match report but in the circumstances…Read HERE)

(3 Positives and 3 Negatives from Brighton 3 Newcastle 0 – Read HERE)

(Newcastle fans group call for immediate Steve Bruce sacking after Brighton humiliation – Read HERE)

(Brighton 3 Newcastle 0 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players – Read HERE)

(Brighton 3 Newcastle 0 – International breaks are prime time for sacking managers – Read HERE)

(Brighton 3 Newcastle 0 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Saturday’s dismal defeat – Read HERE)

