Newcastle v Aston Villa player ratings results from NUFC fans – Tough love

The results of the Newcastle v Aston Villa player ratings by fans.

Always interested to see what supporters have collectively made of the latest performance, when using our interactive ratings system.

Each player marked out of 10 and the averages below.

Taking the man of the match award was somebody who was only on the pitch for 11 of the 90 minutes.

Jacob Murphy (7.1) hitting the bar, dribbling past his man and into the box to create more trouble, then providing the excellent cross and assist for Lascelles’ last gasp equaliser.

No starting player earned a rating of 7.0 or higher, although five got decent 6.something ratings.

Top of those is Martin Dubravka (6.9), a clean sheet and an assured display giving confidence to those in front of him.

Matching the keeper was Paul Dummett (6.9), the Geordie defender solid at the back and a surprising positive for a change going forward, putting three or four decent balls into dangerous areas.

Jamaal Lascelles (6.8) for once edged out his fellow centre-back, a decent defensive performance and of course a second crucial goal in consecutive home matches.

Ciaran Clark (6.8) was his usual reliable self and did a good job battling the threat of Ollie Watkins, only for that very unfortunate deflection that neither Clark or Dubravka could do much about.

Joe Willock (6.4) did some decent stuff but wasn’t involved in the game enough, maybe the formation / tactics counting against him.

Three Newcastle players were at the very bottom of the ratings for NUFC fans.

Jonjo Shelvey (4.2) the lowest as he failed to take hold of the game and his workrate once again questioned.

I can’t really argue with the Dwight Gayle (4.3) rating but certainly he struggled with these Steve Bruce tactics. Playing out wide, Gayle hardly touched the ball and indeed had the fewest touches of any of the starting eleven.

Emil Krafth (4.7) maybe a little better than normal but still convincing nobody that he is a Premier League level player.

Completing the picture are the three remaining starters.

Isaac Hayden (5.8) did ok defensively but no input going forward, whilst Ryan Fraser (5.6) was like Dwight Gayle, not finding the Bruce tactics playing to his strengths.

Finally, Joelinton (5.2) does some tidy work in non-threatening positions and very good strength when protecting the ball BUT fans seeing zero end product and the Brazilian making the wrong choices pretty much every time he did get in and around the penalty area.

Below are the ratings as voted by Newcastle fans up to 7.30am Monday:

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Aston Villa 1 – Friday 12 March 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Lascelles 90+4

Aston Villa:

Ciaran Clark (OG) 86

Possession was Villa 51% Newcastle 49%

Total shots were Villa 15 Newcastle 12

Shots on target were Villa 5 Newcastle 3

Corners were Villa 2 Newcastle 2

Referee: Paul Tierney

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth (Manquillo 83), Lascelles, Clark, Dummett, Willock, Hayden (Carroll 88), Shelvey, Gayle, Fraser (Murphy 79), Joelinton

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Ritchie, Lewis, Fernandez, Hendrick, S Longstaff

Crowd: 00,000

