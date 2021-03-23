Opinion

Newcastle United – The Ministry of Misinformation

We know that Newcastle United, under Mike Ashley, has a history of putting out misleading information.

Which is why their statements via various media following the Brighton defeat were hard to swallow.

The idea that Steve Bruce should remain as manager because he’s loyal and passionate about the club raised a few eyebrows. I know lots of people who are loyal to Newcastle United and feel really passionate about the club but that wouldn’t mean I’d want them as our manager!

I’d rather just have someone who was good at the job regardless of their background or their affiliations.

As for the claims that the players were 100% behind Steve Bruce, that was also hard to believe.

Are Andy Carroll and Dwight Gayle 100% behind Steve Bruce? Is Matt Ritchie 100% behind Steve Bruce. Are the Longstaff brothers 100% behind Steve Bruce?

It’s hard to believe that these players can be happy when other members of the first team squad get picked ahead of them despite a series of substandard and ineffectual performances.

Can Jacob Murphy really be happy when he has similar statistics to Joelinton (1 goal and 2 assists) despite having had far less game time and having made some of those appearances as a right back?

Can Matty Longstaff really be happy after being promised more game time but has since then rarely featured in either the team or even on the bench?

Can the players really be 100% behind Steve Bruce whilst allegedly seeking a meeting with Lee Charnley to discuss the situation at the club?

Can the players really be 100% behind Steve Bruce when his way of doing things has resulted in the club sinking towards the bottom three and relegation to The Championship?

When Steve Bruce had said that he was going to do things his way, he also said that it was the players who wanted to stick to the system they played under Rafa Benitez. Is this because they actually knew what they were doing and what their roles were under that system, whereas now it’s difficult to know what they’re doing or what they’re trying to achieve?

When you see the team’s lacklustre and directionless performances it’s difficult to believe that the players really are 100% behind Steve Bruce.

