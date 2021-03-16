Opinion

‘Newcastle United supporters didn’t have the stomach for a long drawn out fight’

“The People who Grinned Themselves to Death” was a Housemartins album around about 1988……the year that our first Newcastle United Supporters For Change movement gathered momentum.

This was in the Gordon McKeag days (post Seymour) and the Halls and Freddie Shepherd were emerging and trying to snap up as many as possible of the originally issued 200 shares.

Shares owned by current and former members of the Newcastle board, as well as many members of the general public / fanbase often owning only a single share.

We were relegated at the end of that miserable 1988-89 season and it would be another two years before John Hall rode into town with all guns blazing.

The Newcastle United Supporters for Change in the late 80s encountered much of the same pessimism as the various Mike Ashley out movements have over the last decade.

Seemingly, the famous and proud Newcastle United supporters didn’t have the stomach for a long drawn out fight and campaign against the powers that be, who were steadfast and determined in keeping us in our place.

This in my opinion would never have happened at any other so-called big club and it pains me to say it but we haven’t got half the bottle of them red scousers.

As a young lad, I remember a poetic line from the late 60s from none other than T Rex frontman to be, Marc Bolan. It went….”My People were fair, and had Sun in their hair…..But now they’re content to have Stars in their brows.”

How appropriate in summarising the vast majority of our fanbase, who have literally watched “The People who Grinned Themselves to Death” walk all over them for over three decades!

