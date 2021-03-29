News

Newcastle United star returns from injury and Ryan Fraser strikes – International latest

A positive night for Newcastle United on the international front.

Ryan Fraser taking the headlines with a very decent performance for Scotland that saw the Newcastle player score the equaliser in Tel Aviv.

Israel taking the lead just before the break, then nine minutes into the second half, Ryan Fraser producing an excellent composed finish (watch below) from outside the box.

The World Cup qualifier was Scotland’s second draw in their opening two matches after drawing 2-2 with Austria on Thursday, when Ryan Fraser watched the entire match from the bench.

Elsewhere, it was good news to see Jamal Lewis back on the pitch.

Last week it was revealed that the left-back has had an ongoing groin problem that has played a part in the defender not playing for Newcastle United at all in March. Paul Dummett coming into the team and playing all three games this month, Lewis an unused substitute in all three matches.

On Thursday night Jamal Lewis was ruled out of the game in Italy which Northern Ireland lost 2-0, not even on the bench. However, he got the final 30 minutes last night as Northern Ireland lost 2-1 to the USA.

Newcastle United internationals:

Wednesday 24 March

Serbia 3 Republic of Ireland 2 – World Cup Qualifier

A bit of a disaster for Newcastle pair Ciaran Clark and Jeff Hendrick and their teammates.

Ireland taking the lead having not scored in the previous seven matches.

Ciaran Clark partly at fault for the equaliser and then easily beaten in the air by Mitro for the winning goal. Meanwhile, Jeff Hendrick left out of the team in favour of a couple of Preston midfielders, the Newcastle midfielder introduced at 1-1 on 61 minutes, within 14 minutes Serbia leading 3-1.

Cyprus 0 Slovakia 0 – World Cup Qualifier

A clean sheet in Cyprus for Martin Dubravka, returning to the Slovakian team for his first match in 16 months since 19 November 2019.

Thursday 25 March

Italy 2 Northern Ireland 0 – World Cup Qualifier

Italy took control with two first-half goals but a spirited display after the break gives Northern Ireland hope for their World Cup qualifying campaign.

Jamal Lewis hadn’t been able to train during the week and was ruled out of last night’s squad with a groin injury. He must be an injury worry now ahead of Newcastle v Tottenham in nine days time.

Scotland 2 Austria 2 – World Cup Qualifier

Former Newcastle defender Grant Hanley scored as the Scots shared four second-half goals.

However, Newcastle’s Ryan Fraser watched the entire match from the subs bench.

Sweden 1 Georgia 0 – World Cup Qualifier

Emil Krafth took his usual place on the bench for Sweden, having started only three times for his country these past two and a half years.

With Sweden leading 1-0, Emil Krafth got the last six minutes with that one goal giving the NUFC man and his teammates all three points.

Saturday 27 March

Republic of Ireland 0 Luxembourg 1 – World Cup Qualifier

Clark played the first hour before being subbed with the game goalless at the time. Rodrigues scoring the winner for Luxembourg with five minutes to go.

Jeff Hendrick left on the bench for the entire 90 minutes.

Slovakia 2 Malta 2 – World Cup Qualifier

Slovakia fought back with two second half goals to earn a point.

Martin Dubravka wasn’t in the matchday squad on Saturday night, leading to concerns that the keeper may have a new injury issue.

However, the Slovakia manager thankfully later explained that Martin Dubraka had been missing due to a stomach bug, not an injury.

Sunday 28 March

Northern Ireland 1 USA 2 – Friendly

On Thursday night Jamal Lewis was ruled out of the game in Italy which Northern Ireland lost 2-0, not even on the bench. However, he got the final 30 minutes on Sunday night as Northern Ireland lost 2-1 to the USA, the Newcastle defender came on with his side two down, McGinn getting a late consolation. Interesting to see what happens with Jamal Lewis on Wednesday as Northern Ireland play Bulgaria in a World Cup qualifier.

Israel 1 Scotland 1 – World Cup Qualifier

Kosovo 0 Sweden 3 – World Cup Qualifier

Emil Krafth took his usual position on the bench, watching on as Sweden strolled to an easy win.

Tuesday 30 March

Qatar v Republic of Ireland – Friendly

Ciaran Clark and Jeff Hendrick

Slovakia v Russia – World Cup Qualifier

Martin Dubravka

Wednesday 31 March

Northern Ireland v Bulgaria – World Cup Qualifier

Jamal Lewis

Scotland v Faroe Islands – World Cup Qualifier

Ryan Fraser

Sweden v Estonia – Friendly

Emil Krafth

