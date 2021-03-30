News

Newcastle United star makes list of best performers in European leagues in 2021 so far

A new report has looked at the best performing players in the major European Leagues so far in 2021.

Covering January, February and March, all players’ performance was compared from those who play for the 98 clubs that compete in the ‘big five’ leagues, which are Premier League, Bundesliga, Serie A, La Liga and Ligue 1.

The new report is from the CIES Football Observatory who say their results are produced due to having ‘developed a unique methodology to compare the performance of players irrespective of their position’ (Only players fielded for at least two thirds of minutes during this period are included in the rankings).

This is how the very top of the table looks from the CIES Football Observatory when it comes to the best performing players January to end of March 2021 in the ‘big five’ leagues:

Many of the usual suspects are included at the very top and this is how the CIES Football Observatory analyse the upper echelons:

‘The greatest value overall was recorded for Lionel Messi: 92.5 out of 100! Eliminated from the Champions League, the Argentinean striker and FC Barcelona can now focus on the Liga. However, the departure of Luis Suárez will be a major obstacle to the title race. The Uruguayan has indeed the top performance score (84.3) at Atlético Madrid, while Toni Kroos (87.5) leads the table for Real Madrid ahead of Karim Benzema (85.3).

In the other four main European leagues, the highest CIES FO performance index values were registered for Robert Lewandowski in the Bundesliga (89.5), Cristiano Ronaldo in the Serie A (89.3), Guillermo Maripán (86.3) in the Ligue 1 and Jorginho Frello in the Premier League (89.4). In the latter competition, Chelsea’s midfielder outranks Rubén Dias (89.4), Wilfred Ndidi (85.2) and Luke Shaw (83.4).’

However, what about those just a step or two below…

As you can see, Miguel Almiron has an index rating of 70.3, which actually places him 85th best performer in the big five European Leagues.

Yes he’s not bothering the really top end but when you consider just how shocking Newcastle United have been in recent months (two wins in their last twenty games), it is a miracle to have somebody so high.

With 98 clubs and obviously 11+ rated at each one, you are talking well over a thousand players Miguel Almiron was competing with.

He has though been by some distance Newcastle’s best player so far in 2021.

Miguel Almiron has started 10 Premier League games in 2021 with two wins, one draw and seven defeats, the Paraguayan scoring three goals.

These two seasons of ultra negative football under Steve Bruce have undoubtedly held Miguel Almiron back, especially when in so many of them Bruce has played him as basically just an extra defender.

With a better manager and more attacking football, Almiron would undoubtedly thrive.

Whether he will now get that at Newcastle United is very doubtful, an interesting summer in terms of seeing what happens with Miggy, whether or not Steve Bruce ‘succeeds’ in relegating United.

