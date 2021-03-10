Transfer Rumours

Newcastle United sign free agent Matthew Bondswell – Report

Matthew Bondswell has signed for Newcastle United according to various reports on Wednesday night.

The young left-back was born in Nottingham and became part of the Nottingham Forest Academy.

However, not long after turning 16, the young defender took the adventurous step in summer 2018 of moving to Germany, signing for Bundesliga side RB Leipzig.

On 21 August 2020, Matthew Bondswell joined FC Dordrecht on a season long loan deal, they play in the second tier of Dutch football, the same division where Elias Sorensen is on loan at Almere City.

On 30 August 2020 he made his professional debut, playing the full 90 minutes in a 0-0 draw with Go Ahead Eagles.

However, on 15 January 2021, it was announced that his loan at Dordrecht had been terminated and that he was available on a free transfer from RB Leipzig, wanting to return to England.

Matthew Bondswell had played for the under 17s and under 19s whilst with RB Leipzig but not got involved with the first team.

The young left back turns 19 on the 18 April next month and the reports say he will initially be part of the Newcastle United Under 23s squad.

Matthew Bondswell has played for both the England Under 17s and Under 18s and a number of Premier League clubs had been linked with him starting in January when he was reported to be set to return to England.

Chelsea, West Ham and Leeds were just three of the Premier League clubs linked with the 18 year old defender.

