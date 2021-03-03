News

Newcastle United release Wednesday training ground update ahead of West Brom

Today (Wednesday 4 March) has seen Newcastle United release their latest training ground update.

The images released showing Newcastle United players training ahead of Sunday’s match at The Hawthorns.

Newcastle travelling for a 12 noon kick-off against West Brom.

The Newcastle United players hoping to improve on a terrible run of form, only two wins in seventeen games (all competitions), with twelve defeats and three draws.

Newcastle now fourth bottom and only three points above Fulham and the relegation zone.

If Scott Parker’s team beat Tottenham at Craven Cottage on Thursday night, Newcastle will replace them (Fulham) in the bottom three.

The club’s media release including this text information update, as well as the training images:

‘Newcastle United take on West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns on Sunday (kick-off 12 noon GMT) and will be without Allan Saint-Maximin and Miguel Almirón, as well as top scorer Callum Wilson, after the pair limped out of last weekend’s draw with Wolves.

But the likes of Dwight Gayle, Andy Carroll, Joelinton, Ryan Fraser and Jacob Murphy are all vying for the opportunity to fill the void, while teenager Elliot Anderson has recovered from a knock.

Federico Fernández trained on Wednesday – he hasn’t played since January – and while Emil Krafth, who was another player hurt against Wolves, wasn’t involved in the latest training session, he is expected to join in later this week.

Paul Dummett is also pushing for a place in the starting XI while Javier Manquillo continues to recover from the ankle ligament injury he sustained against Southampton last month, with the Spaniard back in light training this week.’

The images released by the club today showed 19 Newcastle United players in total that we could spot:

Joelinton, Elliot Anderson, Clark, Carroll, Hendrick, Sean Longstaff, Matty Longstaff, Gillespie, Gayle, Fraser, Murphy, Dubravka, Ritchie, Shelvey, Willock, Dummett, Fernandez, Lewis, Lascelles

So Manquillo only light training means he still won’t be available, as well as injured players Schar, ASM, Almiron and Wilson.

As for Emil Krafth, no training so far for him this week must surely make him a big doubt for West Brom. It sounds like Fernandez is set to be available though and whilst Steve Bruce might not want to do it, based on players likely to be available, returning to a back five and playing Lascelles, Clark and Fernandez as the three central defenders could be the best way to go.

Very few alternatives to play right-back apart from Hayden maybe, although he isn’t great there and we need him in midfield. When it comes to wing-backs though, the likes of Murphy and one or two others could potential play on the right.

There is always the chance that the odd player can be training but not included in the club images, which is hopefully the case with another three Newcastle players, as we couldn’t see Hayden, Darlow or Atsu in today’s photos.

