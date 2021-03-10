News

Newcastle United release Wednesday training ground update ahead of Aston Villa

Today (Wednesday 10 March) has seen Newcastle United release their latest training ground update.

The images released, showing Newcastle United players training ahead of Friday’s match at St James Park.

Newcastle hosting Aston Villa with an 8pm kick-off.

The Newcastle United players hoping to improve on a terrible run of form, only two wins in eighteen games (all competitions), with twelve defeats and four draws.

Newcastle now fifth bottom but only one point off the relegation zone and NUFC now favourites to go down along with West Brom and Sheffield United.

The club’s media release including this text information update, as well as the training images:

‘Ciaran Clark is in line to face his former club, while Federico Fernández and Javier Manquillo’s recent returns to full training have eased United’s defensive problems.

Callum Wilson, Miguel Almirón and Allan Saint-Maximin are still sidelined but Joelinton, Andy Carroll, Joe Willock, Ryan Fraser, Dwight Gayle, Sean Longstaff and Jacob Murphy are vying for places and teenager Elliot Anderson’s impressive display for the under-23s against Sunderland on Monday won’t have gone unnoticed by Steve Bruce.’

The images released by the club today showed 22 Newcastle United players in total that we could spot:

Joelinton, Elliot Anderson, Clark, Carroll, Hendrick, Sean Longstaff, Matty Longstaff, Gillespie, Gayle, Fraser, Murphy, Dubravka, Ritchie, Shelvey, Willock, Dummett, Fernandez, Lewis, Lascelles, Hayden, Krafth, Manquillo

As mentioned in the club text, ASM, Almiron and Wilson are all still missing as well as Fabian Schar.

There is always the chance that the odd player can be training but not included in the club images, which I assume is the case with Darlow. Whilst the only other player named in the NUFC PL squad for the rest of the season but not spotted in the images is Christian Atsu, he has been training with the reserves and played for them in the past week.

Judging by the images and the text in the article, it sounds like both Fernandez and Manquillo are now available for first team selection.

So only the quartet of Schar, Wilson, ASM and Almiron appear to be unavailable for Aston Villa on Friday.

