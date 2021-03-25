News

Newcastle United release Thursday training update including Allan Saint-Maximin

Allan Saint-Maximin has been included in a training update released by Newcastle United today (Thursday 25 March).

The images released, showing Newcastle United players preparing for the Tottenham match at St James Park on Sunday 4 April.

By which time Newcastle could be in the relegation zone, if Fulham win at Aston Villa the day before (Saturday 3 April).

The Newcastle United players hoping to improve on a terrible run of form, only two wins in twenty games (all competitions), with thirteen defeats and five draws.

The club’s media release including this text information update, as well as the training images:

‘There are no Premier League fixtures this weekend due to the break for international matches – and several Newcastle United players are currently representing their respective countries.

But while the bulk of those who remain on Tyneside were given two days off in the first part of this week, with United having played 44 competitive matches since last June with barely a pause between seasons, they have continued to train at the club’s Benton base for the last three days.

Isaac Hayden’s knee injury at Brighton on Saturday has curtailed his campaign and meant he didn’t take part in any of those sessions, while the likes of Ciaran Clark, Martin Dúbravka, Ryan Fraser, Jeff Hendrick and Elliot Anderson are all on international duty.

But there was the welcome sight of Allan Saint-Maximin joining Callum Wilson back on the training pitches, while Miguel Almirón continues to build up his fitness after returning from injury at the Amex last weekend.’

The images released by the club today showed 18 Newcastle United players in total that we could spot:

Joelinton, Carroll, Almiron, Sean Longstaff, Matty Longstaff, Gillespie, Gayle, Murphy, Ritchie, Shelvey, Willock, Dummett, Fernandez, Lascelles, Manquillo and Dan Langley were 16 of them.

Then, as mentioned in the club text, Allan Saint-Maximin and Callum Wilson were out on the training pitches but the pair of them were training away from the main group with a separate coach.

Fabian Schar and Isaac Hayden are both set to miss the rest of the season, whilst as mentioned in the club text as well, the likes of Fraser, Hendrick, Anderson, Dubravka and Clark are all away on international duty, Jamal Lewis and Emil Krafth also away with their countries. Although it was revealed on Wednesday that Jamal Lewis has got a groin problem and had been unable to train with the Northern Ireland squad, making him a doubt for tonight’s match away in Italy.

There is always the chance that the odd player can be training but not included in the club images, which I assume is the case with Darlow. Whilst the only other player named in the NUFC PL squad for the rest of the season but not spotted in the images is Christian Atsu, he has been training with the reserves and playing for them.

Newcastle United having a 25 man senior official Premier League squad, plus the likes of Dan Langley, Matty Longstaff, Elliot Anderson and Joe Willock who all qualify as Under 21 players and extra to that 25 man senior squad.

The club referring to days off due to a lot of football having been played by Newcastle United, this follows the latest in a series of exclusives from The Mail exposing the shambles behind the scenes at Newcastle United. They revealed that after the Brighton match, Steve Bruce would have the players training on only three of the following nine days. So they were off on Sunday and Monday, in on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, before than also having tomorrow (Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday off.

