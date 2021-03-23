News

Newcastle United Official Statement – Update on Isaac Hayden injury situation

A Newcastle United Official Statement on Tuesday afternoon has given an update on Isaac Hayden.

A freak incident at Brighton causing the midfielder to be stretchered off, what looked to be a really bad knee injury.

It is a case of bad news and relatively good news.

The bad news is that the club have confirmed that it is a significant knee injury and Isaac Hayden won’t play any part in this relegation run-in.

However, Newcastle United say that the player doesn’t require surgery, meaning that there is at least hope Hayden will be available for the start of the 2020/21 season, whether that is in the Premier League or Championship..

Isaac Hayden turned 26 yesterday and will have had better birthday surprises in past years.

As Newcastle United’s only reliable midfielder in recent times, we await with ‘interest’ to see what Steve Bruce will do in his absence.

Newcastle United Official Statement:

‘Isaac Hayden will miss the rest of the 2020/21 season with a significant knee injury but will not require surgery following further assessment.​

The Magpies midfielder was stretchered off in the first half of Newcastle United’s defeat at Brighton on Saturday evening and scans have now determined the extent of the injury.

He will not require an operation and will begin a rehabilitation programme with the club’s medical team to enable him to reach full fitness as soon as possible.

Hayden has played 27 times this term and recently made his 100th Premier League appearance for the club.

On Saturday night, Hayden tweeted: “Gutted all round is an understatement! I will be doing my utmost to recover as quickly as I can from this injury to help the team.”​

