News

Newcastle United official statement on Miguel Almiron and Saint-Maximin injuries – Tuesday update

Newcastle United have released an official statement update on the Miguel Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin (and Emil Krafth) injuries on Tuesday morning.

The trio all forced off against Wolves due to injuries they picked up.

The ‘good’ news is that Emil Krafth will be able to resume training later this week.

The not so good news, is that Allan Saint-Maximin and Miguel Almiron will not be available until April, at the earliest.

On Saturday night when asked about the nature of the injuries and how serious, Steve Bruce gave this information:

“Miggy [Almiron] has got a knee injury.

“Allan [Saint-Maximin] has got a groin injury.

“Emil [Krafth] is a shin injury.

“I really don’t know…my fear with Almiron of the disappointment of how he was at half-time. didn’t look good, but let’s hope the scans aren’t too bad.”

Looking at the players and how they left the pitch, obviously Almiron and ASM didn’t look good.

As things stand, there are 82 days, less than 12 weeks of the season left, 12 matches with Fulham away the final one on Sunday 23 May.

The fixture schedule does give a helping hand, as with an international break Newcastle have only three games (West Brom away, Villa home and Brighton away) in these next five weeks before playing Tottenham at home the first weekend in April. Whereas the end of the season is very busy, the final four games (Leicester away, Man City home, Sheff Utd home and Fulham away) in the last two weeks of the season.

The club say ‘April’ for the return of Allan Saint-Maximin and Miguel Almiron but we have become so used to Newcastle United and especially Steve Bruce giving out over the top positive updates on when injured players are likely to back, only for those guesstimates to prove seriously wide of the mark, I wouldn’t be betting on either player making it back on the pitch until late April at the very earliest.

I hope I’m proved wrong on this occasion.

Newcastle United official statement:

‘Newcastle United forwards Miguel Almirón and Allan Saint-Maximin will be out of action until April after picking up injuries during the Magpies’ 1-1 draw with Wolves on Saturday.

Almirón sustained a knee injury and had to be replaced at half time, while Saint-Maximin suffered a groin injury in the 63rd minute.

Both have undergone scans and will continue their rehabilitation with the club’s medical team.

Defender Emil Krafth, who was substituted in the same game, is set to resume training later this week.​’

