Newcastle United Official Statement – Historic abuse Clive Sheldon QC report

An Official Statement has been released by Newcastle United after the publication of a report that looked into the cases of historic abuse in football.

The club say they welcome ‘The Independent Review into Child Sexual Abuse in Football 1970 – 2005’ which has been compiled by Clive Sheldon QC.

Newcastle United are one of eight football clubs identified in the inquiry, involving eight of the most prolific offenders.

The review looked at failures in relation to how NUFC handled complaints regarding George Ormand, a coach who worked with Newcastle United’s youth teams.

Newcastle United Official Statement:

‘Newcastle United acknowledges and welcomes the publication of ‘The Independent Review into Child Sexual Abuse in Football 1970 – 2005’ compiled by Clive Sheldon QC.

The Club would like to take the opportunity to express its sincere apologies and sympathy to all individuals affected by historic abuse in football and commend the bravery of those who have come forward and shared their stories.

Newcastle United condemns any and all forms of abuse and shares a collective commitment to ensuring any lessons are learned so that football is safe for everyone.

Along with the wider football community, the Club has fully cooperated with the investigative team since the Review was launched in 2016 and continues to support all efforts which seek to guarantee the safety and welfare of children at all levels of the game.

Today, Newcastle United has comprehensive and robust safeguarding measures in place to protect and support young people throughout the Football Club.

The Club’s dedicated safeguarding team proactively works with the authorities, governing bodies and other stakeholders to stay at the vanguard of child protection, in turn educating and sharing best practice with all staff across all sites.

Upon receipt of Clive Sheldon QC’s full and final report today, the Club and its safeguarding team will take time to review and carefully consider its findings.

Support for adult victims and survivors of childhood abuse

Adult survivors of childhood abuse within a football context can access information about the support available to them here:

thefa.com/football-rules-governance/safeguarding/section-9-support-for-survivors

The NSPCC operates a helpline for football-related childhood abuse / childhood abuse in a football context, which can be accessed by calling 0800 023 2642.

Outside of football, the National Association for People Abused in Childhood (NAPAC) can be contacted via napac.org.uk/calling-our-support-line/.’

