Newcastle United letters to The Mag – Mike Ashley, Steve Bruce, relegation…

Plenty to talk about when it comes to Newcastle United, as always.

The opinions continue to flow into The Mag as fans debate the various issues affecting our club, very few of them positive.

Steve Bruce and his players on a run of twenty matches that have brought thirteen defeats, five draws and only the two wins, NUFC now favourites to go down alongside Sheffield United and West Brom.

Contributions are sometimes too brief to make up into a full article and so we have gathered up a number of recent comments sent in, relating to issues at Newcastle United

Dear Mag,

Brighton was surely the point of no return.

A team set up abysmally by Steve Bruce, the players clearly not playing for him, the football rubbish and no desire on or off the pitch.

Quite incredible if even Mike Ashley won’t sack Bruce after the complete shambles he has made of the job.

Alan Steele

Dear Mag,

I believe it was Einstein who said that if you keep doing the same thing over and over again expecting a different result, it is the first sign of madness.

So many Newcastle supporters believe things will be different somehow, even though Ashley is still there. It won’t! Maybe next transfer window, maybe next season, maybe next life.

I reckon it is time Newcastle fans and sponsors upped sticks and went somewhere like Gateshead and see what we can do over the next 5 years. I wouldn’t be surprised if we were waving bye bye to NUFC as they dropped into League Two as Gateshead were promoted to League One.

Anything has to be more rational than waiting for things to change at SJP. I am not condoning Bruce, far from it, but with Ashley there…

There is despair aplenty in the world today, I am looking for hope and I don’t see it coming any time soon to SJP.

Sorry folks.

Laurie Golightly

Dear Mag,

Monday night’s three part BBC exposè of paedophilia in the football world (Football’s Darkest Secret) proved so compelling, I watched the lot.

NUFC is featured. George Ormond assaulted both Derek Bell and David Eatock (and doubtless countless others). The abuse took place in the 80/90s.

The BBC approached the club for a statement, after the stories from the various clubs broke in 2016, following the trials. To say the club’s response was mealy-mouthed is the understatement of the year.

OK, Cashley wasn’t in situ at the time the offences happened, but issuing an apology would have taken 5 minutes out of his day.

He chose instead to wash his hands of the Beeb’s invitation and give a basic statement.

Man City and Posh apologised. Crewe Alexandra, against which the first allegations were brought, were a little less forthcoming.

Watch it. It’s not easy to view nor should it be. These boys were lambs to the slaughter. Their dreams and tragically, ultimately, their lives were stolen for the perverse pleasure of a few individuals against whom any rumours were quashed by those who really should have acted sooner…

Lindsay Wilkinson

Dear Mag,

We are right in the proverbial and honestly look clueless. so many players out of position.

We are then going to bring back and rely on players coming back from injury.

Add in tactical genius Bruce and man it’s not good.

Anthony Stafford

Dear Mag,

As a true Geordie and a die hard Toon fan l would like the media, sportsmen and neutrals to discuss why FCB did not sack Bruce after the Brentford and Sheffield United games.

There is a hidden agenda that we are not aware of. We are all discussing relegation, yet my worries are league one.

So, what is this agenda we are not aware of?

FCB is enjoying watching the demise of our club, laughing at the pain Toon supporters are going through. His way if paying us back for the grief supporters gave him, outside his house, shops and banners

Is Bruce forced to play Shelvey, Hendrick and Joelinton as part of the above, lets face it, they would not get into any other PL team.

Stupidity, FCB, Charnley and Bruce are all in denial that we are in trouble. They all are living under a rock with zero footballing knowledge

The Joelinton deal stinks, why would FCB pay out for such a dud if he was not going to profit somewhere down the line?

Have the players lost all HEART AND DESIRE to play for Bruce?

We read what he has done to the Longstaff brothers, Ritchie, Darlow, knocked the confidence out of Lewis, played Gayle, Miggy, Fraser, Murphy and Hayden out of position, gave away our right back cover Yedlin and let Lejuene go out on loan without a replacement. All this damage to a team of players/friends is madness, plus l have only scratched the surface.

So, what is Mike Ashley’s agenda for Newcastle United?

Malcolm Tuck

Dear Mag,

Matt Ritchie is an honest man, he is also a fighter, so when Bruce confronted him he didn’t back down.

He may not be in the team now but when he’s on the pitch he gives his all. If only some of his team mates followed him we would be a lot further up the league.

But would you want to play for a manager who does not believe in you, a man you cannot trust, blames everybody but himself. Bruce has no honour, no clue.

Doddy

Dear Mag,

I’ve followed Newcastle for over 50 years and seen so many ups and downs so at times you felt you could be on a seesaw.

I can honestly say though that I have never felt so despondent as I do now, I really can’t see things changing as the club I love needs a total change from top to bottom.

We have players and staff who have no love for the club or the fans and they are there just to boost their bank accounts.

In Steve Bruce we have a manager who says how much he loves the club he supported as a boy…I think the club he really loves is Manchester United because if he really does love Newcastle, he would do the decent thing and walk away without a pay-off.

Don’t think there’s any chance that he will do that.

So where do we go from here, God only knows…we just keep our fingers crossed and hope for the best.

Barney Mags

Dear Mag,

Sorry Brucey, I am sacking you for treason against Newcastle United fans.

I will be taking charge of the team this weekend, so Andy Carroll get off your backside because you will be in the team.

I say this because all centre backs we have played against since Wilson got injured have brought their deck chairs.

Any midfield player who can’t hit a ball from outside the opponent’s box I will drop.

Any winger who cannot cross a ball into the box is dropped.

Anyone who cannot tackle or pass a ball will be dropped.

Jan Harry

