Newcastle United have new injury worry as await news on severity of Isaac Hayden blow

Newcastle United fans are still waiting on news of Isaac Hayden.

A freak incident at Brighton causing what looked to be a really bad knee injury, which led to Isaac Hayden being stretchered off just before half-time.

Newcastle supporters still waiting for the results of scans on the injury to be made public by the club.

Isaac Hayden no doubt spending a pretty miserable 26th birthday yesterday, with it looking very unlikely he will play again this season, with fears that he may even not be available for the start of next season, whether that is in the Premier League or Championship…

(***Tuesday afternoon has just seen Newcastle United confirm Isaac Hayden won’t play again this season BUT doesn’t need surgery for his knee injury)

The sight of both Jonjo Shelvey and Jeff Hendrick together in midfield in that second half at Brighton leaving Newcastle fans even more worried about this relegation run-in, especially as under Steve Bruce, Joe Willock appears to be getting worse not better with each passing game, after making such a promising start on loan at St James Park.

The last thing that Newcastle need are any more injuries but Tuesday has brought news of another worry, BBC Sport report (see below) that Jamal Lewis now has a groin problem which has prevented him training for Northern Ireland.

The Newcastle defender now a big doubt for his country’s away match against Italy on Thursday night. Northern Ireland then having games against the USA (Sunday 28 March) and Bulgaria (Wednesday 31 March) before Jamal Lewis is due to head home to prepare for Newcastle next crunch match at home to Tottenham on Sunday 4 April.

Paul Dummett has come in and done ok overall in these last three matches but with his shocking injury record in recent years, Newcastle could really do with having Lewis available just in case.

As well as Jamal Lewis, Newcastle United have only five other first team squad players away with their countries – Ryan Fraser (Scotland), Martin Dubravka (Slovakia), Ciaran Clark and Jeff Hendrick (Republic of Ireland) and Emil Krafth (Sweden).

Earlier today it was the NUFC players left at home making the headlines, with the revelation that Steve Bruce has arranged training for only three of the nine days that follow that appalling performance and result at Brighton, with six days holiday.

BBC Sport report:

‘Jamal Lewis is a major doubt for Northern Ireland’s opening World Cup qualifier away to Italy on Thursday night because of a groin injury.

The Newcastle United left-back did not train with the squad on Tuesday.

Manager Ian Baraclough said he will make a late decision on the defender’s fitness for the game in Parma.

After the match in Italy, Northern Ireland have a friendly against USA at Windsor Park three days later before hosting Bulgaria at the same Belfast venue in their second qualifier on 31 March.’

