Newcastle United exerting the pressure?

Which Newcastle United players are best at putting the opposition under pressure?

Who for the Magpies makes it difficult for their opponent(s), making it difficult for them to play?

Plus of course hopefully winning back possession to set Newcastle United on the attack.

Newcastle have of course struggled for goals throughout this season, only 27 in the Premier League matches so far.

So in these remaining dozen games it is vital that Newcastle United look for ways to potentially create situations where chances are more likely to happen.

A table has been published by ‘The Other 14’ (who specialise on stats/tables etc on the 14 clubs who aren’t the ‘Big Six’) which shows the Premier League players who have applied the most pressures on opponents this season:

As you can see, Miguel Almiron is the only Newcastle United star to make this list.

The Paraguayan with 325 pressures in the Premier League games so far this season.

Almiron on average applying 18.44 pressures each 90 minutes, rather than just sitting off his opponent.

Sadly, he is set to miss most, if not all, of the rest of the season.

So what about the rest of the Newcastle United players?

Well, we got in touch with the Other14 to find out the best performing NUFC stars who came closest to joining Almiron on the above list.

As it happens, there are only two other Newcastle United players who have managed 300 pressures or more this season, a pretty feeble statistic.

Isaac Hayden 333 pressures in 1721 minutes played, at an average of 17.41 pressures per 90.

Jamal Lewis 331 pressures in 1827 minutes played, at an average of 16.31 pressures per 90.

I wonder what the chances are of Jonjo Shelvey joining them…?

