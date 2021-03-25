News

Newcastle fans set to be at Fulham for last match as Premier League change plans

The 20 Premier League clubs met on Thursday to discuss various issues.

One of those issues is the planned return of fans to games before the season ends.

The Government having announced last month that if all goes according to plan, spectators would be allowed to attend outdoor sporting events from Monday 17 May 2021 onwards.

In the case of Premier League clubs, this would mean 10,000 fans or 25% of capacity (whichever figure is lower) would be allowed into the final two matches.

The final round of games on Sunday 23 May, plus the plan is to move the second last round of Premier League matches from the previous weekend to the midweek of 18 and 19 May. This would mean all Premier League clubs would have one home game each with fans inside their stadium, in the final week of the season.

It had been widely reported / assumed that if the 10,000 / 25% of capacity are allowed into matches, it would be home fans only.

However, it has now been revealed that the plans include a proportion of the available tickets to go to away fans for each of the two rounds of matches.

The Athletic reporting that today’s meeting of the 20 Premier League clubs has included away supporters as part of the plan, providing fans are allowed into these matches in the final week of the season.

The report says that the Premier League plan would mean either 10% of available tickets given to away fans, or a set number of away fans allowed at each game regardless of the capacity.

So all being well, in Newcastle United’s case, assuming that it was going to be 10% of tickets going to away fans, it would mean Newcastle v Sheff Utd on Tuesday 18 May or Wednesday 19 May with 9,000 NUFC fans allowed, plus 1,000 Sheff Utd supporters. Then on Sunday 23 May, around 5,400 Fulham fans and 600 Newcastle supporters allowed at Craven Cottage, with their capacity around the 24,000 mark.

Pilot events are set to be allowed by the Government ahead of that planned 17 May return of fans date, with amongst the events set to host supporters, the FA Cup final on Saturday 15 May with hopefully 20,000 fans attending.

The FA Cup semi-finals and the Carabao Cup final are also hopefully going to be part of the programme of pilot test events.

