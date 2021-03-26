News

Newcastle fans now have 2021/22 Premier League (and Championship…) dates confirmed

Newcastle fans have only 58 days to go before they will know the fate of their club for sure.

Sunday 23 May 2021 brings the final round of matches and with Fulham v Newcastle one of those games, it is perfectly poised for neutrals.

If we don’t know which division Newcastle United will be playing in next (2021/22) season, that final fixture is increasingly looking likely to decide the matter.

Newcastle United now have nine Premier League matches remaining and the schedule is set out below, three games with days and kick-off times confirmed, the other six we are still waiting on the exact dates and timings.

Looking beyond that though, we now know when Newcastle United will kick off next season in the Premier League, if indeed NUFC survive.

Details have been released of the starting and finishing weekends of the Premier League 2021/22 season (dates in the schedule below), as well as those for the Championship…

A hectic summer is in prospect, whatever Newcastle fans sees happen with their club these remaining eight weeks of the current season.

Newcastle play Fulham on Sunday 23 May and then only 19 days later the European Championships kick-off on 11 June in Rome.

The final of the European Championships is at Wembley on Sunday 11 July and with the Premier League kicking off on the weekend of Saturday 14 August, there will only be five weeks for any Newcastle players to recover if involved in the Euros final.

Even less time if Newcastle are relegated, as the 2021/22 Championship season kicks off a week earlier than the Premier League, the weekend of Saturday 14 August.

Bottom line is that after Newcastle play Fulham on 23 May 2021, it will be 12 weeks until next season’s Premier League kicks off again, only 11 weeks until the Championship will start.

Newcastle United remaining 2020/21 matches and other later key dates, including 2021/22 Premier League and Championship start and finish:

Sunday 4 April

Newcastle v Tottenham (2.05pm) Sky Sports

Sunday 11 April

Burnley v Newcastle (12pm) Sky Sports

(Games yet to have date, time and broadcaster confirmed)

Saturday 17 April

Newcastle v West Ham

Saturday 24 April

Liverpool v Newcastle

Saturday 1 May

Newcastle v Arsenal

Saturday 8 May

Leicester v Newcastle

Wednesday 12 May

Newcastle v Man City

Saturday 15 May

Newcastle v Sheff Utd

Sunday 23 May ***Date and time confirmed of final match but not the broadcaster

Fulham v Newcastle (4pm)

Friday 11 June

European Championships kick off, starting in Rome – Turkey v Italy (8pm)

Sunday 11 July

European Championships end with the final, played at Wembley (8pm)

Saturday 7 August 2021 (weekend of)

2021/22 Championship season kicks off

Saturday 14 August 2021 (weekend of)

2021/22 Premier League season kicks off

Sunday 8 May 2022

2021/22 Championship season ends

Sunday 22 May 2022

2021/22 Premier League season ends

