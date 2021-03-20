Opinion

Newcastle fans group call for immediate Steve Bruce sacking after Brighton humiliation

A Newcastle United fans group have called on Mike Ashley to sack Steve Bruce on immediately.

The NUFC Head Coach and his players putting in arguably the worst performance of the entire season.

Defeat to Brighton on Saturday night makes it only two wins in twenty (TWENTY) games, this run also incorporates thirteen defeats and five draws.

Toon For Change official statement:

‘Following Newcastle United’s 3-0 loss against Brighton on Saturday evening, supporter group Toon For Change, which has 1,000 members, stated:

“This evening’s result has presented Mike Ashley and the club’s management with an opportunity to justifiably sack an underachieving coach captaining a sinking ship, that is heading straight for the Championship.

“If history has taught Ashley one thing, it’s that acting too late in these circumstances results in one thing, relegation.

“We implore the club to remove Steve Bruce as coach immediately and appoint an ambitious manager ahead of the international break, who has the capability of keeping Newcastle United in the Premier League.

“There is still hope for the club this season, but we’re running out of time. We need a decisive, brave decision – and we need it tonight”

Toon For Change

Stats from BBC Sport:

Brighton 3 Newcastle 0 – Saturday 20 March 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Brighton:

Trossard 40+3, Welbeck 51, Maupay 68

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Brighton 66% (75%) Newcastle 34% (25%)

Total shots were Brighton 11 (7) Newcastle 3 (1)

Shots on target were Brighton 6 (3) Newcastle 1 (0)

Corners were Brighton 3 (1) Newcastle 1 (1)

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Manquill0, Lascelles, Clark, Dummett, Willock (Murphy 62), Hayden (Hendrick 45+2), Shelvey, Almiron (Sean Longstaff 76), Fraser, Joelinton

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Ritchie, Lewis, Fernandez, Gayle, Carroll

Crowd: 00,000

