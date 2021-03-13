Opinion

Newcastle 1 Aston Villa 1 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players

We asked John Martin to give us his match ratings after Newcastle 1 Aston Villa 1.

Newcastle United getting a point thanks to a 94th minute goal from Jamaal Lascelles.

A game low on quality with both sides repeatedly giving possession away, only time will tell if this was a point gained or two lost points that could could prove fatal.

As for how the Newcastle United side as individuals performed, John Martin gives us his NUFC player ratings and comments.

Dubravka – 7

Karl Darlow did a great job overall but Martin Dubravka is the better keeper and brings more confidence and composure to those in front of him.

The busier of the two keepers with five efforts on target compare to only three Newcastle ones at the other end, deserved a clean sheet and the deflection off Clark gave him no chance on the goal.

Krafth – 6

Still not great but maybe his best game so far for Newcastle United.

Very lucky that Jack Grealish wasn’t playing as it would have been a very different story, both for Krafth and the final score.

Lascelles – 7

Maybe his best game of the season so far, though I would still have brought Fernandez back in.

Better defensively than in recent games and I supposed now has to stay in the side regardless as he’s the most likely scorer!

Two excellent headed goals in successive home matches, no doubt many Newcastle fans glad those chances fell to the NUFC captain and not our £40m superstar Brazilian striker.

Clark – 7

Newcastle’s best defender yet again.

Did well against Watkins and nothing he could do about the Villa goal, the blame lying with the fact the cross was allowed to be put in without a challenge.

Dummett – 7

One of Newcastle’s better players at West Brom last week, same again against Villa.

Looks a far better defender than Jamal Lewis and was actually decent going forward last night as well, good passing and a few excellent balls into the box.

Sadly, just waiting for his next injury though, due to the experience of recent years.

Hayden – 7

With Villa equally as bad on the day at giving the ball away, the shortcomings of midfielders such as Hayden were less exposed.

Did his job as usual in terms of helping to protect the defence but gives minimal input going forward.

Shelvey – 5

With Jack Grealish missing and Newcastle having more possession than usual, a great chance for Shelvey to take control of a match for a change.

Came up short as is the case pretty much every other week.

The drive and determination to justify the playmaker role is sadly missing, as well as the essential workload.

Willock – 6

Seemed unable to get into the match as much as in his early couple of appearances.

Undoubtedly has more quality and potential than any of the other Newcastle midfielders and looked very good on a number of occasions when getting into the game. Just wasn’t involved enough, not sure if the tactics are hampering him.

Fraser – 6

A lot of responsibility on the winger…sorry, centre-forward, as he was the only Newcastle player prepared to run with the ball at the opposition.

Suffers from lack of movement from teammates and another player where the tactics and formation seemed to hinder rather than help him.

Joelinton – 7

What can you say?

I would say 9 out of 10 for his approach work and how he played away from the penalty area.

However, 1 out of 10 for what he delivered when getting into potentially dangerous positions on four or five occasions. An uncanny knack of choosing the wrong option, absolutely no desire to be a great goalscorer.

Some would average the above out at 5 out of 10 but he was rather good. Maybe if Newcastle did have goalscorers elsewhere in the team then Joelinton would look a far better player.

However, that doesn’t change the fact that at least £30m of the £40m that was spent on the Brazilian has been wasted, three goals in sixty Premier League appearances now, is just woeful.

When watching the replays, Joelinton should have made a far better effort to prevent the cross for the Villa goal, he told Manquillo to take another Villa player and then strolled far too slowly to stop his man having all the time in the world.

Gayle – 5

Dwight Gayle has to play through the middle as the striker furthest up the pitch, on the shoulder of the last defender.

Clearly the main victim of Steve Bruce’s tactical master class.

Bruce trying to get players to perform in positions and a system that doesn’t suit them, certainly in attacking positions. Should have been Newcastle’s best chance of a goal but rarely allowed to get into the box due to how the Head Coach is playing him.

Subs:

Murphy – 8

Newcastle’s man of the match for me.

I always get the impression though that playing him from the start means you don’t get the same levels out of Murphy.

Came in with ten minutes to go and got an assist for the goal, put two Villa defenders on their backsides inside the box and hit the bar (though should have scored), also dropping his shoulder and strolling past the left-back to get into the box and create chaos on another occasion.

Based on these 11 minutes (plus added time) he should definitely start at Brighton.

Based on what we have seen overall in a Newcastle shirt, very dangerous to start Jacob Murphy as rarely delivers when picked.

Manquillo – N/A (Not on long enough to judge

Carroll – N/A (Not on long enough to judge)

***A total joke that he only came on in the 88th minute when Newcastle needed the win so desperately. Clearly only even getting the two minutes because Villa had taken the lead.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Aston Villa 1 – Friday 12 March 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Lascelles 90+4

Aston Villa:

Ciaran Clark (OG) 86

Possession was Villa 51% Newcastle 49%

Total shots were Villa 15 Newcastle 12

Shots on target were Villa 5 Newcastle 3

Corners were Villa 2 Newcastle 2

Referee: Paul Tierney

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth (Manquillo 83), Lascelles, Clark, Dummett, Willock, Hayden (Carroll 88), Shelvey, Gayle, Fraser (Murphy 79), Joelinton

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Ritchie, Lewis, Fernandez, Hendrick, S Longstaff

Crowd: 00,000

