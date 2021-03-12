Opinion

Newcastle 1 Aston Villa 1 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Friday’s draw

Newcastle 1 Aston Villa 1 – Friday 12 March 8pm

We asked a number of our regular writers to give us a brief instant reaction after the final whistle.

A frantic game but low on quality, goals coming late for both sides and probably a fair result…

Steve Hickey:

“Another disappointment that could have been worse.

“Inept team tactics, picking a centre forward for once but then playing him on the left.

“Penetration wise, this team couldn’t fight their way out of a paper bag.

“Incompetent management at every level from owner down to coaching staff.

“Almost 20 years on from Inter Milan at the San Siro, they are negotiating their takeover with the Saudis as we prepare as underdogs for Sunderland next season.”

Brian Standen:

“Joe willock outstanding, Joelinton decent for once but without the finish obviously.

“Shelvey a complete joke and for those wanting Dwight Gayle….really?

“I think when Hayden ends up on the left wing Bruce simply has to hang his head in shame and go but even if he does it’s way too late.

“0-1 would have been harsh.”

Jack Lacey-Hatton:

“That front 3 are so unconvincing it would be laughable if it wasn’t so tragic.

“I am sick of Joelinton doing 90% of the hard work and then not even attempting a finish.

“And that was one of his better games.

“Carroll on with 3 minutes to go. I mean really?

“Why does every game have to be so torturous, even in the other two relegation seasons I am not sure every single game was relentlessly so painful.”

Billy Miller:

“He’s got his critics but the captain has scored a couple of important goals in this run of horrendous draws.

“Will we be in the relegation zone by the end of the weekend? If so, what happens next?

“I think the tough fixtures for Fulham and Brighton will see us safe for another week but we can’t just keep relying on the other two to not overtake us.

“We desperately need to beat Brighton.

“If they beat us, I think that’s us done even with a change of management.”

Jamie Smith:

“Absolutely two points chucked away, last gasp equaliser or not.

“While the fixtures this weekend might keep us out of the drop zone, what still keeps haunting is the run of 4 games against Liverpool, Leicester, Arsenal and Man City at the end of April that will return nothing, meaning these games were the ones we needed points in.

“Three from a potential nine is appalling and I can’t see us getting anything at Brighton so I consider us as good as down.

“Absolute amateur sh.t from Bruce as Carroll sat on the bench and watched Joelinton destroy attacks when faced with balls into the box.

“Jacob Murphy created our best chances including the goal yet he can’t get a start behind the £40 million extra defender for the opposition.

“I take nothing positive from this; we could build on it if results go our way over the weekend and we win at the AMEX but the cabbage will have hopeless Joe up front on his own as we sit and cower our way to another costly defeat.

“F.ck this.”

Dave Punton:

“The only saving grace is we came away with a point at the death thanks to Lascelles.

“We will need to win some games to stay up this season, we can’t do this with Steve Bruce’s grim draw specialism.

“That we started the game with strikers seemingly out wide set alarm bells ringing.

“When a team is down the bottom you tend to find it doesn’t go your way, and so where we hit the bar, Villa get the deflection and the ball end up in the back of the net.

“”Steve Bruce really has taken this club backwards.

“Yes, we all know he’s missing his first choice front three, but deary me, what a desperate situation this is.

“Once again we need to rely on results elsewhere. Bleak.

“The club deserves better.”

Ben Cooper:

“An interesting rather than entertaining game became more open and attacking in the last fifteen minutes as United drew 1-1 with Villa.

“Very little had happened for most of the game bar some solid defending but the introduction of Sansom and Barkley gave Villa more creativity and chances came, the luckiest of which counted, Ollie Watkins header deflecting in via Ciaran Clark’s knee.

“Defeat would have been hard on NUFC who had matched Villa all the way and when Murphy and Carroll came on it led to a bit more territorial advantage which also allowed Clark and Lascelles to push further up.

“This ultimately salvaged a point, Lascelles bullet header from Murphy’s cross in the last minute both welcome and warranted.

Whether a more positive approach from the start would have given United all three points is a valid point but we will never know.

“Obviously front foot football wears many disguises.”

GToon:

“Why does Bruce make it so difficult for us from the start by picking the wrong players in the wrong formation?

“442 with Gayle and Carroll up front would have got us more than three points from the last three games.

“I’m surprised Carroll hasn’t had a swing for Bruce after the pitch time he’s been given under the circumstances.

“You would think Bruce was saving him for a crunch game when these are the crunch games!

“I think Bruce redefines the word idiot.”

Paul Patterson:

“How can anyone take any positives from that?

“No pleasure taken whatsoever.

“The ultimate fluke and proof that Bruce is the biggest charlatan in the Premier League.”

Nat Seaton:

“A game lacking any quality that looked like it was going to end goalless.

“You could say the own goal was unlucky but we didn’t offer anything to attempt to win the game ourselves until the last few minutes!

“A great header again by Lascelles to gain a precious point. Brighton next…”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Aston Villa 1 – Friday 12 March 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Lascelles 90+4

Aston Villa:

Ciaran Clark (OG) 86

Possession was Villa 51% Newcastle 49%

Total shots were Villa 15 Newcastle 12

Shots on target were Villa 5 Newcastle 3

Corners were Villa 2 Newcastle 2

Referee: Paul Tierney

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth (Manquillo 83), Lascelles, Clark, Dummett, Willock, Hayden (Carroll 88), Shelvey, Gayle, Fraser (Murphy 79), Joelinton

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Ritchie, Lewis, Fernandez, Hendrick, S Longstaff

Crowd: 00,000

