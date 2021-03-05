News

New Premier League plan would mean Newcastle United fans could attend last home game

As the situation currently stands, no Newcastle United fans will be allowed into St James Park until the 2021/22 season at the earliest.

Last month, the exit lockdown plan from the Government, put in place provisional plans which will allow spectators back into outside sporting events as from 17 May 2021, depending on how the virus situation develops.

That is after the weekend (Saturday 15 May 2021) when Newcastle are due to play their final home match of the season against Sheffield United.

However, on Friday afternoon an exclusive from The Athletic reports that the Premier League have came up with a new plan which will change that.

The report that a plan has been knocked together by Premier League clubs but is yet to be voted on.

That plan is to push the 36th round of fixtures (scheduled for midweek kick-offs on May 11 and 12) back to the weekend originally reserved for the 37th round of fixtures, on May 15 and 16.

The 37th round of fixtures would then be pushed back to the following midweek, on May 18 and 19.

This would then mean a number of supporters could attend one home match, either the 37th round of games on May 18/19, or the 38th and final round of fixtures which would still be played on Sunday May 23.

For Newcastle United fans, it would open up the possibility of up to 10,000 attending the home match with Sheffield United if it was moved to May 18 or 19. With the Man City home match to be moved to the weekend (May 15 or 16) when the Sheff Utd game is currently scheduled to be played.

Newcastle play their final match at Fulham on May 23 and that could be played in front of around 5,500 fans at Craven Cottage, with a quarter of capacity allowed (up to a maximum of 10,000 at stadiums of 40,000 and bigger).

When the May 17 date was put forward by Government last month, the reports also included the fact that Premier League clubs (amongst others) are also preparing applications to have up to 4,000 fans back into earlier matches from mid-April 2021, these will be part of the government’s pilot events programme.

This happened previously with the likes of Brighton having fans in the Amex at a friendly but back then Mike Ashley and Newcastle United showed no inclination to get involved and make any effort to do something that would allow some Newcastle fans back inside St James Park early. Very difficult to imagine the NUFC owner will have any intention of changing that approach.

