Opinion

‘My open letter to Mike Ashley’

Recent events at Newcastle United, culminating in the shocking 3-0 defeat at Brighton, have compelled me to write this open letter to Mike Ashley.

The situation is now critical at St James Park.

My open letter / challenge to the NUFC owner below.

FAO Mike Ashley – Newcastle United Football Club

‘Dear Mr Ashley

I am somewhat confused.

You have a reputation for financial acumen but this doesn’t tally with your handling of Newcastle United Football Club.

You may not like Newcastle people (they certainly don’t like you) but surely you wouldn`t allow this to affect your business decision making?

If the club are relegated this will cost you you £100s of millions and you will be unable to sell it. Or am I missing something?

Is there perhaps some tax loss aspect? Certainly with no Premier League level worldwide television coverage ,any value as an advertising hoarding would be virtually nil.

Why would you not wish to prevent this?

It may be too late but with the current head coach in charge, relegation is inevitable.

I do not use the word lightly but the man is clueless. By his own admission he does not understand tactics. His team selections and use of substitutes are incomprehensible, his TV interviews embarrassing, and his injury management decisions downright dangerous for the players concerned.

If there had been crowds at the games he would have been ridiculed out of the club. He has escaped media criticism because of his longevity in football, in other words his mates won’t say a word against him, even to the detriment of their own reputations.

You may not like to lose money by paying Steve Bruce off but this would be a drop in the ocean compared to the losses resulting from relegation. This becomes a no-brainer when it need not cost you anything. Instead of sacking Bruce simply put him on gardening leave – tell him to stay at home, anything as long as he is kept away from the team.

Why did you sign Graeme Jones if not to take over the running of the team?

If this were to happen there would be an immediate reaction from the players, who are nowhere near as bad as as Bruce’s ‘tactics’ make them look, indeed under his ‘tutelage’ promising young players and incomers have gone backwards, with a resulting drop in their perceived value.

It is sad things haven’t worked out for you at Newcastle but do this one thing and if relegation is avoided you may at least earn a degree of gratitude.’

D MacBrew

