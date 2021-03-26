News

Minimal World Cup qualifier action and mixed results for Newcastle United international trio

The Newcastle United international involvement continued on Thursday night.

However, the times on the pitch from this NUFC trio was minimal.

Emil Krafth, Ryan Fraser and Jamal Lewis had all been possibilities to play for their countries in World Cup qualifying group matches.

In the event, from a Newcastle United perspective it was Emil Krafth who provided the relative, if very minimal, NUFC highlight.

The United right-back took his usual place on the bench for Sweden, having started only three times for his country these past two and a half years.

With Sweden leading 1-0 through a 35th minutes Claesson goal, Emil Krafth got the last six minutes with that one goal giving the NUFC man and his teammates all three points.

Meanwhile, in Glasgow, an entertaining second-half saw Scotland share four goals with Austria.

The Scots doing well to come back twice, former Newcastle centre-back Grant Hanley heading the first equaliser, then with five minutes to go Villa’s John McGinn produced an excellent overhead kick to rescue a point.

For Ryan Fraser however, he spent the entire match watching from the subs bench.

Over in Parma, Northern Ireland produced a promising second-half but Italy had already won the match after controlling the opening 45 minutes and scoring twice.

Newcastle United’s Jamal Lewis was ruled out of the matchday squad with a groin injury and must be a worry now ahead of the Newcastle v Tottenham match in nine days time. Paul Dummett has played the last three games ahead of Lewis but the Geordie defender has an appalling injury / fitness record in recent years, so always a worry if no obvious alternative in case Dummett breaks down yet again.

Newcastle United internationals:

Wednesday 24 March

Serbia 3 Republic of Ireland 2 – World Cup Qualifier

A bit of a disaster for Newcastle pair Ciaran Clark and Jeff Hendrick and their teammates.

Ireland taking the lead having not scored in the previous seven matches.

Ciaran Clark partly at fault for the equaliser and then easily beaten in the air by Mitro for the winning goal. Meanwhile, Jeff Hendrick left out of the team in favour of a couple of Preston midfielders, the Newcastle midfielder introduced at 1-1 on 61 minutes, within 14 minutes Serbia leading 3-1.

Cyprus 0 Slovakia 0 – World Cup Qualifier

A clean sheet for Dubravka away in Cyprus for Martin Dubravka, returning to the Slovakian team for his first match in 16 months since 19 November 2019.

Remaining Newcastle United internationals this month:

Thursday 25 March

Saturday 27 March

Republic of Ireland v Luxembourg – World Cup Qualifier

Ciaran Clark and Jeff Hendrick

Slovakia v Malta – World Cup Qualifier

Martin Dubravka

Sunday 28 March

Northern Ireland v USA – Friendly

Jamal Lewis

Israel v Scotland – World Cup Qualifier

Ryan Fraser

Kosovo v Sweden – World Cup Qualifier

Emil Krafth

Tuesday 30 March

Qatar v Republic of Ireland – Friendly

Ciaran Clark and Jeff Hendrick

Slovakia v Russia – World Cup Qualifier

Martin Dubravka

Wednesday 31 March

Northern Ireland v Bulgaria – World Cup Qualifier

Jamal Lewis

Scotland v Faroe Islands – World Cup Qualifier

Ryan Fraser

Sweden v Estonia – Friendly

Emil Krafth

