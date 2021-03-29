News

Mike Ashley prepares for Championship agreeing new 3 year deal with Newcastle sub

You know those things that don’t make any sense at Newcastle United?

Yes, I know there are rather a lot of them, but here is a new one that can be added right near the top of the list.

On Monday morning it has been revealed that Dwight Gayle has been offered a new three year contract by Mike Ashley and the striker / bench warmer has signed it.

What kind of crazy stuff is this?

If anything screams ‘CHAMPIONSHIP’ then this is it.

It is The Athletic who have broken the story, saying that on ‘reduced terms’ Dwight Gayle has signed off the deal.

Since joining Newcastle United five years ago, Dwight Gayle has scored 11 goals in 66 Premier League appearances.

In that same time period, Dwight Gayle has scored 47 goals in 72 Championship appearances.

This is surely 100% an acceptance from Mike Ashley that relegation is very much a live possibility.

Callum Wilson didn’t come to play Championship football at Newcastle, he turns 30 next birthday (February 2022) and will surely want to be playing PL football next season, whilst I have no doubt that as one of NUFC’s most valuable players, if NUFC are relegated then Mike Ashley will be more than happy to sell to get funds in and one of the biggest earners off the wage bill.

Who would then score the goals in the Championship though…?

Surely even Ashley wouldn’t give Carroll another contract…whilst difficult to see Joelinton suddenly becoming prolific at any level.

Trouble is though, Dwight Gayle relies a lot on pace, will turn 32 in October and has had more than his fair share of injury problems.

We then have the Steve Bruce factor, he has refused to give Dwight Gayle any kind of a proper chance these past two years despite the striker scoring five goals in just 12 PL starts and a fair few sub appearances. On 45 occasions Steve Bruce has named Gayle in his Premier League matchday 18 man squad but 33 of those the striker has been on the bench.

This follows on from new deals given previously to the likes of Jonjo Shelvey and Matt Ritchie, players not good enough to be Premier League starters these days. Newcastle United under Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce, seemingly building an ageing ever slower team for the Championship…

David Ornstein writing for The Athletic:

‘Uncertainty swirls around Newcastle United at the moment, with Steve Bruce’s side just two points above the Premier League’s relegation zone with nine matches to play.

But striker Dwight Gayle has committed his future to the club by signing a new three-year contract on reduced terms.

The 31-year-old’s deal was due to expire on June 30 but he has agreed an extension that will keep him at St James’ Park until the summer of 2024.’

