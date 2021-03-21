News

Mike Ashley has decided not to sack him and Steve Bruce refuses to resign – Report

Steve Bruce made it two wins for Newcastle United in their last twenty matches on Saturday night but Mike Ashley has decided he still won’t sack the NUFC Head Coach.

Newcastle fans have long called for Steve Bruce to be replaced and indeed the overwhelming majority were gutted when he got the job.

However, with Mike Ashley and his Newcastle United minions refusing to sack Steve Bruce at this point when you have an ideal two week international break to make changes, it now seems all but 100% certain that he will stay in the role at least for the rest of the season. After the next game (Tottenham home on 4 April), there would only be seven weeks and eight games of the season remaining, so if no move is made now, difficult to see what could make Ashley change his mind at a later date.

Indeed, a significant part of the Newcastle United fanbase believes that even if relegated, Mike Ashley still wouldn’t get rid of the clueless Head Coach.

It is the Chronicle who have reported on Sunday morning that their information is that Mike Ashley and Newcastle United have decided not to sack Steve Bruce despite the shamble he has overseen at St James Park.

As for Steve Bruce, he has just over a year left of his lucrative contract at Newcastle United remaining and has repeatedly stated that he will never resign, little wonder as he clings on for the reported £4m payout he will be rewarded with if Mike Ashley does indeed sack him.

Steve Bruce claims to be a massive Newcastle United fan and the fanbase find it incredible that Bruce can claim that, yet refuse to do the right thing and walk away without a payout.

The excellent @worflags summing it up for us all with their latest banners outside St James Park on Saturday night after the abject defeat at Brighton:

In the aftermath of last night’s embarrassing performance, Steve Bruce asked by Sky Sports about his future and whether he will resign or be sacked…:

“As I have always said, that is for other people to answer, not me.

“What I won’t do is give up on anything [and resign] just because we have had a bad defeat.

“We have been okay over the last few weeks but tonight we have to accept criticism that is going to come our way.”

So despite two wins in the last twenty matches, a run that includes thirteen defeats, Steve Bruce and Mike Ashley seemingly intent on ensuring we are all going to be tied together right through to the end of this season and potentially beyond that as well.

Of course nothing officially from the club, why would they bother showing any leadership as we stare in the face of a third relegation in the last 11 PL seasons.

Mike Ashley reported to be living life in the sun currently in Dubai, whilst Lee Charnley is still hiding under his desk counting paper clips.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Brighton 3 Newcastle 0 – Saturday 20 March 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Brighton:

Trossard 45+3, Welbeck 51, Maupay 68

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Brighton 66% (75%) Newcastle 34% (25%)

Total shots were Brighton 11 (7) Newcastle 3 (1)

Shots on target were Brighton 6 (3) Newcastle 1 (0)

Corners were Brighton 3 (1) Newcastle 1 (1)

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Manquill0, Lascelles, Clark, Dummett, Willock (Murphy 62), Hayden (Hendrick 45+2), Shelvey, Almiron (Sean Longstaff 76), Fraser, Joelinton

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Ritchie, Lewis, Fernandez, Gayle, Carroll

Crowd: 00,000

