Michael Owen embarrassing gaffe shows zero research done ahead of Brighton v Newcastle

If you ever wondered how much research Michael Owen actually does before making his predictions on the fate of Newcastle United, I think we have now seen all the proof we need.

Michael Owen has been looking at the Brighton v Newcastle match on Saturday night, a real relegation six-pointer.

Interesting to see which facts the former NUFC payer bases his forecast on.

Michael Owen points to Brighton getting a massive lift with their 2-1 win away at Southampton last weekend, a result which took them above Newcastle by a point and three ahead of Fulham before this weekend’s matches.

This is how the Premier League table looks before Friday and Saturday’s Premier League matches:

No argument there, however, when he comes to talk about Newcastle United it gets embarrassing.

I know Michael Owen wasn’t keen on playing too often at St James Park during his four year £110,000 per week contract…BUT you think you would at least remember what SJP looked like! Michael Owen declaring: ‘The Geordies managed to rescue a point at Villa Park in their last outing, and given their poor form away from home, that would’ve done their confidence no harm at all.’

Hmmm, pretty good analysis apart from the small fact that Newcastle weren’t playing at Villa Park, the Magpies actually lost 2-0 at Villa in January, in a very one-sided match that NUFC were lucky to lose by only a couple of goals.

So Michael Owen either didn’t recognise St James Park during that 1-1 draw last weekend with Aston Villa, or he doesn’t even watch highlights never mind full matches, then not even properly checking for sure where the match was played, never mind what happened during the game!

Amusing that Michael Owen makes a big thing out of Newcastle’s poor away form, having won only three times this season in Premier League games. Yes NUFC have only won three away games but if we are going by purely stats, the fact that Brighton have won only one home game this season, out of 14 PL games, is more notable.

No doubts that Brighton have played some good football BUT to win only one PL home match these past six months, is a major statistic. A bit like Steve Bruce’s two wins in Newcastle’s last nineteen matches.

Michael Owen (see below) predicts that Fulham will win on Friday night, as well as Brighton doing the same on Saturday night, results which would mean Newcastle in the bottom three as we head into the international break.

Michael Owen talking to BetVictor ahead of Brighton v Newcastle:

“Newcastle travel to the South coast in search of a valuable victory as they continue their fight against the drop.

“The Geordies managed to rescue a point at Villa Park in their last outing, and given their poor form away from home, that would’ve done their confidence no harm at all.

“After a priceless win against Southampton, there is now a bit of daylight between Brighton and the relegation zone.

“However, the Seagulls cannot afford to rest on their laurels.

“I think this could be tight.

“But with Newcastle’s form on the road so poor I’m leaning towards the home side to take the points.

“Prediction is Brighton 1 Newcastle 0.

Michael Owen also previewed Friday night’s Fulham v Leeds match:

“Fulham’s gallant battle at the bottom of the Premier League goes on as they continue to scrap for survival.

“They host a Leeds side that have been very inconsistent in recent weeks and are looking a bit low on confidence at the minute.

“The momentum seems to be with Fulham, and I think they’ll have enough to get another crucial three points on home soil.”

“Prediction is Fulham 2 Leeds 1.”

