News

Michael Owen declares ‘A Newcastle side that are in serious trouble’ as relegation beckons

Michael Owen has been talking about the situation at St James Park ahead of Friday night’s match.

Failure to beat Aston Villa could see Newcastle United finally fall into the bottom three, if Steve Bruce extends his run of ‘form’ to only two wins in nineteen matches.

Describing the situation at his old club, Michael Owen declares: ‘…a Newcastle side that are in serious trouble.’

We must be in trouble because even Steve Bruce had to acknowledge in recent weeks that Newcastle United were even in a relegation fight, never mind likely to go down.

The shockingly negative 0-0 draw at West Brom combined with Fulham winning at Anfield, meant that after last weekend’s results, Newcastle are now favourites to go down with West Brom and Sheffield United.

Michael Owen predicts a ‘cagey’ 1-1 draw for Newcastle against Aston Villa BUT interestingly / bizarrely claims as well: ‘Something tells me that when the chips are down, Steve Bruce’s side are capable of much more than what we’ve seen recently.’

Well, ‘recently’ has been two wins in eighteen matches these past three months.

Are Newcastle United really capable of ‘much more’ than we have recently seen?

Maybe they are…but under Steve Bruce not many Newcastle fans believe we will see anything positive long-term, as for short-term it also looks unlikely under this Head Coach, NUFC appalling in recent times and now both Bruce and his NUFC players are massively under pressure.

Michael Owen talking to BetVictor:

“It’s two wins, two draws and two defeats in their last six matches for Aston Villa.

“So, it’s fair to say that the The Villans are in patchy form.

“Midfield maestro Jack Grealish has been missed, and until he returns, I think Villa’s inconsistent form could continue.

“They come up against a Newcastle side that are in serious trouble.

“With Fulham snapping at their heels, the Magpies really need to raise their game.

“Something tells me that when the chips are down, Steve Bruce’s side are capable of much more than what we’ve seen recently.

“This could be cagey, so I’m siding with a scoring draw at St. James’ Park.

“Prediction is Newcastle 1 Aston Villa 1.”

The confirmed Newcastle team v Aston Villa on Friday night:

Dubravka, Krafth, Lascelles, Clark, Dummett, Hayden, Shelvey, Willock, Gayle, Fraser, Joelinton

Only one change from the team that started in that negative performance and draw against West Brom last weekend, Gayle in for Hendrick.

Subs:

Darlow, Carroll, Ritchie, Lewis, Hendrick, Fernandez, Manquillo, Murphy, S Longstaff

