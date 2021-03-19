News

Matthew Bondswell has signed for NUFC – Newcastle United Official Statement

Matthew Bondswell has signed for Newcastle United.

An official club statement (see below) on Friday morning confirming the news.

This followed media reports nine days ago revealing that agreement had been reached with the defender who turns 19 next month (April 18 2021).

The young left-back was born in Nottingham and became part of the Nottingham Forest Academy.

However, not long after turning 16, the young defender took the adventurous step in summer 2018 of moving to Germany, signing for Bundesliga side RB Leipzig.

On 21 August 2020, Matthew Bondswell joined FC Dordrecht on a season long loan deal, they play in the second tier of Dutch football, the same division where Elias Sorensen is on loan at Almere City.

On 30 August 2020 he made his professional debut, playing the full 90 minutes in a 0-0 draw with Go Ahead Eagles.

However, on 15 January 2021, it was announced that his loan at Dordrecht had been terminated and that he was available on a free transfer from RB Leipzig, wanting to return to England.

Matthew Bondswell had played for the under 17s and under 19s whilst with RB Leipzig but not got involved with the first team.

The young left back turns 19 on the 18 April next month and the reports say he will initially be part of the Newcastle United Under 23s squad.

Matthew Bondswell has played for both the England Under 17s and Under 18s and a number of Premier League clubs had been linked with him starting in January when he was reported to be set to return to England.

Chelsea, West Ham and Leeds were just three of the other Premier League clubs linked with the 18 year old defender.

Newcastle United Official Statement:

‘Newcastle United can now confirm that defender Matty Bondswell has joined the club after international clearance was received for the teenager.

The 18-year-old left RB Leipzig last month, having joined the Bundesliga side from his hometown club, Nottingham Forest, in the summer of 2018.

He has played for England at under-15, under-16, under-17 and under-18 level, and had a loan spell with Dutch side FC Dordrecht in the first half of this season, making seven first-team appearances for the Eerste Divisie club.

Left-back Bondswell will initially be part of Chris Hogg and Peter Ramage’s under-23 squad.

“It’s an amazing feeling to be at such a big club,” he told nufc.co.uk. “I’m really looking forward to getting started with the boys and hopefully doing some successful things in the future.”

