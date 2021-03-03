News

Massive bust-up at Newcastle United as player labels Steve Bruce a ‘coward’ – Report

Amazing reports coming out on Wednesday night regarding Steve Bruce in dispute with his players.

The exclusive from The Mail stating that Steve Bruce was called a ‘coward’ by one Newcastle player and then he (Bruce) responded by physically barging into him.

This confrontation said to have been sparked by the Newcastle United Head Coach after comments he made on Saturday night.

Steve Bruce making scapegoats out of some of his players, blaming them for the failure to beat Wolves, naming individuals.

The Head Coach throwing certain players under a bus, as yet again he (Steve Bruce) refused to accept any blame himself:

Steve Bruce talking about how the Wolves equaliser came about:

“The instructions Matty [Ritchie] didn’t get on to the team quick enough on how we were doing it [making changes after Ritchie replaced Krafth].

“I think he [Martin Dubravka] will be disappointed with the goal.

“First of all, we should stop the cross, that’s the basic for a full-back [like Jamal Lewis].

“It was a great header from Neves but I’m sure Martin [Dubravka] being the type of lad he is, and getting a big hand to it like he did, I’m sure he’ll be disappointed that he didn’t keep it out.

“When the keeper looks at it, could he have done better?”

Steve Bruce also picked out Joelinton for criticism, blaming him for not later scoring the winner in the final stages when his shot hit a player on the line.

Wednesday’s exclusive in The Mail names Matt Ritchie as player who has faced up to Steve Bruce, taking issue with being made the scapegoat for the total chaos, after Steve Bruce replaced Emil Krafth with Ritchie.

Not for the first time, Steve Bruce messing up a substitution in terms of players not knowing what they should be doing and it leading to a goal. This time Wolves scoring their equaliser within 60 seconds of the change, Jacob Murphy should have moved to right wing-back but was left wing when Isaac Hayden was left with two to mark with Neves getting a free header.

The Mail saying that on Tuesday at the training ground, Steve Bruce responded to being called a ‘coward’ by Matt Ritchie, with a shoulder charge barge into the winger but Matt Ritchie not retaliating physically to the Head Coach.

The newspaper saying that this incident happened in front of the other players with many of them supporting Matt Ritchie, with Bruce’s comments after Wolves just the latest example of Steve Bruce refusing to accept any blame for the total mess he has made of his job, instead looking to blame individual players.

After being called a ‘coward’, as well as the shoulder charge, Steve Bruce responded to Ritchie with ‘After all I’ve done for you’…with the Scottish international coming back with a ‘You have done f.ck all for me,’ before telling Bruce he was a ‘coward’ and that he was ‘done’ with him.

The Mail report growing resentment towards Steve Bruce from the Newcastle United squad with sources claiming ‘most of the players do not trust him and do not like him.’

The astonishing exclusive also claims that Steve Bruce has even said to some players that Graeme Jones was to blame for the substitution chaos that led to the Wolves equaliser, this making Bruce look an even bigger joke with the NUFC squad.

Interesting to see what now happens at West Brom on Sunday and what Steve Bruce says in his pre and post-match press conferences.

