News

Martin Dubrvaka a new injury worry for Newcastle United as missing from international squad

After a sixth month gap out injured, Martin Dubravka returned to play first team football in January 2021 as Newcastle lost to Arsenal in the FA Cup.

The keeper then eventually replacing Karl Darlow in the Premier League side at the end of February, playing in the 1-1 draw against Wolves.

Martin Dubravka going on to play the next three NUFC PL matches before heading off on international duty.

Wednesday night saw the Slovakian number one at last return to play for the national side, a clean sheet away in Cyprus for Martin Dubravka in a goalless draw, an assured performance from the Newcastle goalkeeper.

Saturday night saw Slovakia in action once again, drawing 2-2 at home to Malta in another World Cup qualifier. Slovakia conceding twice in the first half but earning a relieved draw thanks to two goals in the opening eight minutes of the second half.

However, of more interest / concern for Newcastle fans, Martin Dubravka wasn’t named in the starting eleven and nor was he included amongst the subs. Having returned with such a good display and keeping a clean sheet, it is difficult to see why Slovakia would have chosen to leave the NUFC keeper out, especially with it being a World Cup qualifier. So you can only assume an issue with injury.

Whilst Karl Darlow did well overall earlier this season, the last thing Newcastle fans need now is to see the excellent Martin Dubravka out injured once again. Here’s hoping it was just a minor issue and / or a precaution.

Elsewhere, another bad night for Ciaran Clark and Jeff Hendrick.

On Wednesday the Republic of Ireland lost 3-2 despite scoring first against Serbia, Mitrovic getting two goals including the the winner.

Tonight Clark played the first hour at home to Luxembourg before being subbed with the game goalless at the time. Rodrigues scoring the winner for Luxembourg with five minutes to go.

Jeff Hendrick left on the bench for the 90 minutes tonight.

Meanwhile, Aleksandar Mitrovic made it three goals this week, following up his two against Republic of Ireland on Wednesday, with another goal tonight, helping Serbia to an excellent 2-2 draw after going two down.

A bit ominous seeing Mitro returning to goalscoring form as Newcastle battle Fulham for Premier League safety.

Newcastle United internationals:

Wednesday 24 March

Serbia 3 Republic of Ireland 2 – World Cup Qualifier

A bit of a disaster for Newcastle pair Ciaran Clark and Jeff Hendrick and their teammates.

Ireland taking the lead having not scored in the previous seven matches.

Ciaran Clark partly at fault for the equaliser and then easily beaten in the air by Mitro for the winning goal. Meanwhile, Jeff Hendrick left out of the team in favour of a couple of Preston midfielders, the Newcastle midfielder introduced at 1-1 on 61 minutes, within 14 minutes Serbia leading 3-1.

Cyprus 0 Slovakia 0 – World Cup Qualifier

A clean sheet for Dubravka away in Cyprus for Martin Dubravka, returning to the Slovakian team for his first match in 16 months since 19 November 2019.

Thursday 25 March

Italy 2 Northern Ireland 0 – World Cup Qualifier

Italy took control with two first-half goals but a spirited display after the break gives Northern Ireland hope for their World Cup qualifying campaign.

Jamal Lewis hadn’t been able to train during the week and was ruled out of last night’s squad with a groin injury. He must be an injury worry now ahead of Newcastle v Tottenham in nine days time.

Scotland 2 Austria 2 – World Cup Qualifier

Former Newcastle defender Grant Hanley scored as the Scots shared four second-half goals.

However, Newcastle’s Ryan Fraser watched the entire match from the subs bench.

Sweden 1 Georgia 0 – World Cup Qualifier

Emil Krafth took his usual place on the bench for Sweden, having started only three times for his country these past two and a half years.

With Sweden leading 1-0, Emil Krafth got the last six minutes with that one goal giving the NUFC man and his teammates all three points.

Saturday 27 March

Republic of Ireland 0 Luxembourg 1 – World Cup Qualifier

Clark played the first hour before being subbed with the game goalless at the time. Rodrigues scoring the winner for Luxembourg with five minutes to go.

Jeff Hendrick left on the bench for the entire 90 minutes tonight.

Slovakia 2 Malta 2 – World Cup Qualifier

Slovakia fought back with two second half goals to earn a point.

However, for Newcastle fans it is a major concern that after playing and keeping a clean sheet on Wednesday for his country, Martin Dubravka wasn’t in the matchday squad on Saturday night, leading to concerns that the keeper may have a new injury issue. News awaited as to exactly why he was missing but difficult to think it is anything other than an injury, when he wasn’t even on the bench for this World Cup qualifier.

Sunday 28 March

Northern Ireland v USA – Friendly

Jamal Lewis

Israel v Scotland – World Cup Qualifier

Ryan Fraser

Kosovo v Sweden – World Cup Qualifier

Emil Krafth

Tuesday 30 March

Qatar v Republic of Ireland – Friendly

Ciaran Clark and Jeff Hendrick

Slovakia v Russia – World Cup Qualifier

Martin Dubravka

Wednesday 31 March

Northern Ireland v Bulgaria – World Cup Qualifier

Jamal Lewis

Scotland v Faroe Islands – World Cup Qualifier

Ryan Fraser

Sweden v Estonia – Friendly

Emil Krafth

