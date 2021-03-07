News

Lee Clark heads to North East Africa to take up new challenge

Lee Clark is off on an adventure.

The former Newcastle United star who was one of Kevin Keegan’s Entertainers of the 90s, is off to North East Africa.

Having managed the likes of Huddersfield, Birmingham and Blyth Spartans, Lee Clark has now added Al Merrikh to the list.

The club are based in Sudan and sacked their head coach Nasreddine Nabi after a 0-0 draw with Simba SC in a Caf Champions League fixture on Saturday.

Al Merrikh confirming the news via their social media platforms, also stating that the head coach’s assistants Hamadi Sagheer and El Dao Gadamelkhair had also gone.

However, very quickly they released information on Saturday night on the club’s facebook page, saying a replacement was already on his way:

‘English Lee Clark succeeds Nasreddine Nabi as a new head coach.

Former Birmingham City manager is already in Khartoum to sign his contract with Al Zaeem in the next few hours.’

Before then confirming that the deal had been signed:

‘It’s official, Lee Clark 󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 is our new head coach.’

Good luck to the born and bred Newcastle United player and fan.

