Latest shameful Steve Bruce antics and even journalist ally distances himself – Bruce’s time almost up?

Wednesday night saw amazing reports come out regarding Steve Bruce in dispute with his players.

The exclusive from The Mail stated that Steve Bruce was called a ‘coward’ by Matt Ritchie and then at the training ground he (Bruce) responded by physically barging into the player.

This confrontation said to have been sparked by the Newcastle United Head Coach after comments he made on Saturday night.

Steve Bruce naming and shaming individual payers and blaming them for the failure to beat Wolves.

The Head Coach calling Joelinton out for not scoring a chance late in the match, blaming Jamal Lewis for not stopping the cross that led to the goal, blaming Martin Dubravka for not saving the headed equaliser.

However, most of all, Steve Bruce blaming Matt Ritchie.

Ritchie sent on as a sub in the 72nd minute and tasked with telling a number of players they had to change positions but only a few seconds after Matt Ritchie stepped onto the pitch, Jonjo Shelvey took a quick free-kick. The biggest problem was that Matt Ritchie had been given no chance to tell Jacob Murphy who was on the left wing, that he had to move to right wing-back, within 60 seconds the ball in the back of the net due to no right wing-back and Isaac Hayden left with two men to mark.

Little wonder that Matt Ritchie felt aggrieved that Steve Bruce was publicly blaming him for Newcastle failing to win.

Whilst the likes of Jonjo Shelvey is still willing to give interviews saying how great a job Steve Bruce is and what a brilliant man-manager he supposedly is, Shelvey giving his latest embarrassing interview only last week. It appears a very different matter with many of the other players, in the early days of Bruce’s reign, we saw a number of players, especially Matt Ritchie(!), willing to give way over the top interviews about the then recently appointed Head coach, even prepared to say how much better things were now, compared to when Rafa Benitez was in charge.

As usual, no official public response from the club.

However, they have let it be known via their usual trusted media channels, including Sky Sports, that they (the club, Mike Ashley, Lee Charnley, whoever…) consider the matter now closed.

However, the club is absolutely rotten, from Ashley through Charnley through Bruce…with Wednesday night’s revelations simply further exposing the desperate state inside the club. Indeed, we have seen a growing number of leaks from inside the club this season.

Indeed, in last night’s report from The Mail it also included this:

‘The players were said to be ‘disgusted’ when news of Karl Darlow being dropped appeared in the press last week — before the goalkeeper had been informed — and they believe it was Bruce who leaked the news. Bruce told Darlow that he was not playing on Friday — 72 hours after the story broke — and the keeper challenged him on the press report. Bruce denied leaking it.’

It was Luke Edwards who had that exclusive on Tuesday 23 February, stating that he had been informed Steve Bruce was going to drop Karl Darlow and that instead Martin Dubravka was going to play against Wolves on the Saturday night (27 February).

This (who had the exclusive) was no surprise to anybody, as the man who covers Newcastle United for The Telegraph is Steve Bruce’s biggest cheerleader, going to embarrassing lengths this season, to defend his big mate.

Intriguing then that when these latest shameful Steve Bruce antics were exposed on Wednesday night, even Bruce’s biggest journalist ally was so desperate to distance himself from the NUFC Head Coach, indeed, very keen to tell us now just how supposedly furious Steve Bruce had been with him (Luke Edwards) as well. Though I have to admit I’d never seen this previously from The Telegraph man following his scoop on Darlow to be dropped.

Luke Edwards declaring via his Twitter last night, after The Mail put out their exclusive on Steve Bruce and Matt Ritchie and the rest:

“Really good story.

“However, there is one detail I need to clarify as it’s referenced in here.

“I didn’t get the Darlow story from Bruce.

“He was furious I’d written it and was livid with me.

“I have a job to do, Darlow was going to be replaced, I reported it. On to WBA…”

So Luke Edwards stating / claiming that he doesn’t just get his exclusives from his (former???) best mate Steve Bruce, a bit like Cluedo now, wondering who else is doing all the leaking…

Luke Edwards adding:

“It’s a very leaky training ground clearly!

“And quite what happens now, I don’t know.

“Who leaked this? Ritchie? Jones? Someone else? Anyway, I’m sure more more will follow. Never dull. Just never good.”

Quite a serious turn around from Steve Bruce’s staunchest defender, Luke Edwards was saying this only 11 days ago ahead of Newcastle playing at Old Trafford:

“I don’t know why I do it but can’t help arguing.

“This is the first time in 19 months that Newcastle United have actually been in relegation danger, based on league table and form, since Bruce appointed.

“So, no, I’ve not called for him to be sacked yet like I did with McClaren in March 2016.

“So if it’s ok with the world of Twitter, many of who have wanted Bruce out from the moment he got the job and said he would take them down last season and he didn’t, I’ll just pause for now and decide what I think after tonight and Wolves game.

“Could be nine points clear by the time Fulham play again.”

Well, this is now eleven days on, twelve matches to go, and if Fulham win at home against Tottenham tonight, Newcastle United will be in the bottom three.

Newcastle United fans have all known that Steve Bruce has carried massive luck since his arrival at St James Park, even last season, it was staggering how NUFC avoided relegation fears, due to picking up points in so many games where all the stats suggested they should have lost.

This season, that luck carried into the early stages of the season but as the NUFC fanbase knew, it would eventually catch up with Steve Bruce.

Quite staggering that any journalist would claim that it has only been the very latter stages of this two wins in seventeen games run, that the alarm bells have started ringing for them.

Whether it is Mike Ashley, Steve Bruce, or any of those journalists and pundits who have been so desperate to prop up their NUFC Head Coach best mate, none of them can claim that this season is anything but a massive mess and Steve Bruce has been the key figure in delivering that, with a very real chance now that the 2020/21 season will end in relegation.

