Interesting odds on next permanent Newcastle United Manager to replace Steve Bruce

The position of Newcastle United Manager (or Head Coach…) continues to be a massive conversation for NUFC supporters.

Steve Bruce on a run of only two wins in nineteen games.

No way of dressing that up as anything other than a disaster.

Despite this horrendous run, the media insist that Mike Ashley has no plans to get rid of Steve Bruce.

However, if Newcastle United actually drop into the relegation zone that may well break the spell, even Mike Ashley and his minions unable to deny what is staring them in the face. A third relegation in these last 11 Premier League seasons of Mike Ashley.

Up to this point, like Steve Bruce they appear to have been happy to repeat the mantra: ‘Relegation fight, what relegation fight?’…a group delusion and belief that if your club isn’t in the bottom three then they are safe.

If Fulham beat Leeds on Friday and Newcastle fail to win at Brighton on Saturday, then NUFC will be third bottom heading into the international break, with only nine games to go and a tough schedule remaining.

Mike Ashley pushed the button on the ten match (2016) and eight game (2009) marks on the previous relegations, leaving it still too late for Rafa Benitez and Alan Shearer to have a fair chance of saving the situations.

If Ashley is to get rid of Steve Bruce during this season, then the upcoming weekend would be the now or never for it to be set in motion, if that drop into the relegation zone happens.

If so, we would then hopefully have the bounce via a new Newcastle United Manager to replace Steve Bruce, for a long time most NUFC fans I think seeing it as a case of anybody but Bruce, at least in the short-term.

If so, these are interesting odds from the bookies below as to a permanent replacement.

Next permanent Newcastle United Manager odds from Betfair:

6/5 Graeme Jones

2/1 Chris Wilder

9/2 Rafa Benitez

6/1 Eddie Howe

7/1 Mark Hughes

17/2 Frank Lampard

10/1 Roberto Martinez

14/1 Laurent Blanc

14/1 Alan Shearer

14/1 Andre Villas-Boas

14/1 Nigel Pearson

16/1 Marco Silva

16/1 Claudio Ranieri

20/1 Steven Gerrard

20/1 Joey Barton

All of the top half dozen are available, Graeme Jones of course already on the books, whilst the other five waiting for their next job.

Whether they would be prepared to come and work for Mike Ashley is of course a major hurdle and not one you would imagine Rafa would be prepared to leap over again.

Assuming Steve Bruce did go, I think the belief would be that in the short-term, for the rest of the season, Mike Ashley would very likely go for the cheapest and lowest effort option of putting Graeme Jones in temporary charge for the last nine matches. Delaying the appointment of the next permanent Newcastle United Manager until the summer.

This is of course Newcastle United under Mike Ashley and when a manager reaches two wins from nineteen games without getting the sack, you honestly wouldn’t be surprised if nothing changed at two wins from twenty, or even two wins from twenty eight to see out the season…

