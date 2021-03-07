News

Independent analysis shows Newcastle United strengths and weaknesses under Steve Bruce

What would you say the main strengths and weaknesses of Newcastle United have been this season?

Fair to say you will have a lengthy list when it comes to the weaknesses you have spotted, whilst strengths maybe a little bit more difficult to find…

So what about for those looking from the outside?

It was interesting to read the independent analysis before that another Newcastle fan directed me to.

The analysis comes from WhoScored and isn’t subjective in any way, they take data automatically from every Premier League match. Every incident in every match automatically covered, the same with every single player as their entire game performance is automatically assessed via technology.

So after 26 Premier League matches so far, what does the WhoScored automated system make of both the Newcastle United team and the individuals that make it up?

Strengths

Attacking set pieces – Strong

Counter attacks – Strong

Weaknesses

Keeping possession of the ball – Weak

Defending against attacks down the wings – Weak

Defending against skillful players – Weak

Defending set pieces – Weak

Defending counter attacks

WhoScored also made the following observations in terms of how Newcastle tend to play.

Newcastle United style of play

Take a lot of shots

Play with width

Attacking down the right

Take long shots

Long balls

Attempt crosses often

Opponents play aggressively against them

Playing in their own half

Aggressive

Play the offside trap

Rotate their first eleven

When it comes to the best 11 Newcastle United players, this is how the WhoScored automated ratings view the squad over the season so far (ratings out of 10):

6.95 Allan Saint-Maximin

6.89 Joe Willock

6.87 Callum Wilson

6.82 Joelinton

6.81 Jonjo Shelvey

6.79 Karl Darlow

6.69 Miguel Almiron

6.67 Ciaran Clark

6.63 Martin Dubravka

6.62 Isaac Hayden

6.57 Federico Fernandez

6.56 Jamaal Lascelles

I listed the top 12 because two goalkeepers were included, so you can still form a team from those above.

No doubt a few eyebrows raised at Shelvey and Joelinton featuring so highly…no ratings system is perfect. Though maybe you think they deserve to be up there.

Football and Newcastle United, a game of opinions.

