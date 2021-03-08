Opinion

I wonder how many free tickets Mike Ashley will need to hand out in the Championship?

I felt compelled to share my thoughts after the disaster of a game that was Newcastle United’s visit to play West Brom.

I read The Mag on a daily basis and I am becoming weary of the “neutrals” and the “pundits” talking absolute rubbish.

Why can they not see the actual reason for the discontent of the Newcastle fans and why do they believe the supporters supposedly think they have an automatic right for NUFC to be a top six team?

That simply isn’t the case and we all know Newcastle United will never be that, at least while Mike Ashley retains ownership of the club.

The fans are sick of dismal football and just want to watch decent football, to be entertained a little.

We are not to blame for this complete current disaster of a football club.

We want to help the club.

Why can they not see that all Mike Ashley wants is to take all that Newcastle United can give to promote and benefit the rest of his business empire.

The Magpies have become the Sports Direct of the English football. Everything at 70% off. Entertainment, performance, Head Coach, players, should I go on?

If we go down, at least we have a Championship Manager, but we will not be coming straight back up, like we did with Rafa. There are far too many better managed clubs in the Championship with proper coaching and tactics.

The future is looking even more bleak at the moment, maybe going down and staying down will give Mike Ashley the kick up the backside he needs. There again, probably not, if you look at what is happening in his retail empire dealings.

Buy cheap, make some money, then move on. Maybe this is the reason for the disastrous buy of Joelinton. He does not know how to handle something of value and show it to its full potential, he is so used to putting as much as possible into the smallest space possible, he has forgotten how to display things of value.

Someone please help us…

