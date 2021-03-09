Opinion

I hope Alex Bruce sees this

Steve Bruce is very fond of saying that he doesn’t follow social media.

He has been quoted as saying that his son, Alex Bruce, has occasionally kept him abreast of particularly vicious postings.

So Bruce senior will be unaware of how his team selections have been almost always, and almost universally, derided and condemned by the United faithful.

He cannot be unaware of how ineffective those selections have been for the last 18 matches – I won’t bore you with the stats which are trotted out in virtually every posting – suffice to say that they’re abysmal.

Unbelievably, he claimed not to have had time to “change the system” (and start Gayle and/or Carroll) in time for the West Brom fiasco, despite having eight days in between matches to prepare and do just that, however, the NUFC players given at least three of those days (Sunday, Monday and Thursday) off!

Three or more days off prior to what was arguably our most important match of the season and following the loss of our three most important attacking players. You couldn’t write the script!

So we now face an Aston Villa side who, without Jack Grealish, have won just one of their last five Premier League games and scored just two goals in over seven and a half hours of football. The perfect opportunity (you would think) to be somewhat more ambitious.

Here’s the team I would pick against Villa and I would hazard a guess that, with the possible exception of Shelvey, most fans would agree with me, or at least agree that we should field a team to press and attack, not contain and counter attack.

Dubravka

Manquillo (Murphy)

Fernández (Lascelles)

Clark

Dummett

Fraser

Shelvey

Willock

Ritchie

Carroll

Gayle

Is there any conceivable possibility that Bruce will go for such an attacking option?

In my opinion there is no chance and we will witness the same docile, puerile dross which we have witnessed all season.

I HOPE TO GOD BRUCE’S SON READS THIS and that Alex Bruce conveys the message to his father that we want the team to have a go – look at Fulham, Brighton and Burnley at Anfield!

If we get beat, so be it.

At least the players will have real game time to improve their adoption of a much more attacking formation in time for the more winnable games to come (Brighton, Burnley, Sheffield Utd. and Fulham).

We need at least two wins – probably three, unless the two are Brighton and Fulham – from these games to have any chance of avoiding relegation and we will not get those wins playing with the sort of team selection, set-up and instructions adopted by Bruce over the last 18 games.

So please, Alex Bruce, if you’re reading this, tell your dad to swallow his pride, forget his terror of losing and send a team out to try and win a game for a change. His current strategy is woefully inept and the results prove it. How and why can he not understand that simple truth?

HWTL

