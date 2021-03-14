Opinion

I have had a close look and will these 8 more points be enough to save Newcastle United?

How many points do Newcastle United need to avoid relegation?

It is a tricky one because the point marked safety, is of course also massively reliant on how rival clubs perform, as well as the results for Steve Bruce’s team.

Last week we saw an unexpected result in Fulham winning at Anfield, last night we saw Burnley winning at Goodison Park.

Though thankfully no nasty surprises at Craven Cottage as Manchester City were back to business, scoring three second half goals after Fulham had suggested they could get something with a very decent first half performance and 0-0 scoreline at the break.

This leaves the Premier League table looking like this ahead of Sunday’s matches:

Today we will have an eye on Southampton against Brighton (a 12 noon kick-off), hopefully the Saints can win the game and do one of the many favours it seems this Steve Bruce led team is going to need in order to survive.

It’s an absolutely pathetic situation that’s been allowed to play out.

Mike Ashley and Lee Charnley are nothing short of disgraceful for the way they’ve handled the club this season, no decisiveness, inaction the order of the day, just turning their heads away and hoping the whole thing blows over and a few other teams keep losing and Steve Bruce happens to win the odd game.

Will they ever honestly learn?

Steve Bruce had a terrible managerial record before he even got the job. Yet with two wins in 19 games and with the head coach coming out saying he is happy with draws at The Hawthorns and then Friday night at home against a poor Aston Villa side…and that he feels “they have done well of late,” surely you’d feel that would set something off in Mike Ashley’s head.

The damage is already done, it may well be even too late for a manager with only 10 games left this season. Even if they do survive this campaign, if Steve Bruce remains then Newcastle United will surely go down next season.

This same situation played out when Alan Pardew left, no manager was brought in and John Carver was thrown in the deep end because he was cheap and Mike Ashley and Lee Charnley felt it was fine, as even John Carver surely would do just enough and keep the club away from relegation…

Well we all knew what happened, Newcastle United in the second half of the 2014/15 season went on a similar run to what we are on now, very lucky to survive on the last day.

The damage was already done though, nobody arrested the slide, it continued into the following season with a different poor manager in Steve McClaren and got us relegated.

Throwing a bit of money around and buying one or two decent players does not guarantee your survival or progression, of course it certainly helps, but it ultimately though comes down to who the manager is.

A very good manager knows how to get the best out of what he has got, he builds a platform, then to kick on he needs the backing. We had that 20 months ago, both the platform and the quality manager to kick on. Yet thanks to another show of gross incompetence we are back to where we were in 2015, on a terrible run and looking like only a matter of time before relegation plays out.

We simply have to win at Brighton and at Burnley, as I see no points in games against Liverpool, Man City, Leicester or Tottenham.

So six games with Arsenal, West Ham United and Sheffield United at home and away games at Brighton, Burnley and last but not least, Fulham.

With those four fixtures I have written off above, it tells me we have to get a bare minimum of 10 points from the other six, to take us to what I would consider, likely safety on 38 points.

Do I think we will get them? No.

I believe we will be lucky to get five points out of the home fixtures against Arsenal, West Ham and Sheffield United. Then I feel we might be lucky with three draws on the road against Brighton, Burnley and Fulham.

Another eight points maximum is my prediction, whether 36 points would be enough is another thing.

I feel we would be relying on a fair few favours right up to and including the final day. What a joke yet again.

