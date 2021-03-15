News

Graeme Souness makes new laughable claims about Newcastle United fans – Repeat offender

Graeme Souness is arguably the worst ever Newcastle United manager in living memory, certainly the one who did the most damage at St James Park.

Dismantling Sir Bobby’s team and forcing out some great players, replacing them with a fortune wasted on the likes of Owen, Luque and Boumsong.

Newcastle fans despise Graeme Souness, Graeme Souness despises Newcastle fans.

Yet despite this and the fact it is 15 years since his disastrous 18 months spell at St James Park ended, he is still put up as a ‘Newcastle’ pundit, somebody with a supposed inner knowledge and connection with NUFC, by implication some kind of lasting affection for the club.

Other fans get club legends / heroes talking about them on the likes of Sky Sports and in the newspapers, we get Graeme Souness. Newcastle fans would get a better hearing if Sky instead invited on a Sunderland supporter with FTM tattooed on his (or her…) forehead.

Graeme Souness on Newcastle United, speaking to the Sunday Mirror:

“People go there thinking, ‘I’ will be the one who brings the good days back.’ But it isn’t as simple as that.

“Newcastle has been a graveyard for managers for years.

“I remember my first game there was against Blackburn.

“I went into hospitality before the match and saw the chairman’s wife.

“She said, ‘So you’re the new lion-tamer’, and she pointed at the crowd.

‘They are wild and they demand success.”

Graeme Souness speaking only days ahead of Saturday’s massive relegation six pointer, when Brighton host Newcastle United on Saturday night.

Souness has had repeated digs at Newcastle fans down the years, since he skulked away with his huge pay-off after doing his best / worst to ruin Newcastle United.

Funnily enough, one of those times was less season when Brighton hosted Newcastle United in a key relegation clash.

It was Newcastle’s final away game of the 2019/20 season and they were safe but Brighton needed a point to be sure of staying up.

Despite NUFC having nothing to lose, Steve Bruce went all out defence, United hardly having an attack all match, only registering a single effort on target in the entire game. It will be zero surprise to any Newcastle fans if Bruce repeats this on Saturday.

However, when Graeme Souness was in the Sky Sports studio for that Brighton 0 Newcastle 0 shocker, who would you guess he saw as the problem…

Graeme Souness on Sky Sports after Brighton 0 Newcastle 0 – Monday 20 July 2020:

“Steve Bruce has done really well [at Newcastle] under difficult circumstances.

“I know how difficult that job is.

“The crowd are demanding.

“They want you to play a certain way and I would say that under the previous manager [Rafa Benitez] they weren’t playing what is regarded as a Newcastle brand of football.

“Newcastle fans want to be on the edge of their seats, they want something to cheer.

“I think Steve Bruce, by and large, has given them what they wanted this year.

“Under the previous manager it was quite a difficult watch.

“Under Steve he took a look at it early on, he’s come up with a system and like all managers, the priority is to get the most out of your group and he’s done that this season.”

Graeme Souness says he knows how ‘difficult’ and ‘demanding’ the Newcastle United job is, well to be fair Souness found every (*Yes he had success in Scotland but Rangers were spending very unrealistic fortunes back then, bringing in current England internationals to play against the Scottish pub teams) job difficult.

At Newcastle, Graeme Souness took Sir Bobby’s team that finished 4th, 3rd and 5th, to then end up 14th in 2002/05 after coming in after four games of the season, then was sacked the following season in February 2006 after a run of six games gave five defeats and a draw. With the same players, Glenn Roeder with Alan Shearer assisting then went on a run of 10 PL wins and two draws in the final 15 games, only three defeats.

This wasn’t a one-off though, Graeme Souness was rubbish as a Premier League manager whichever club he went to.

First up was Liverpool, the club where he had excelled as a player.

The Scousers had finished 1st, 2nd, 1st and 2nd, then Graeme Souness in his two full seasons followed those with 6th and 6th in 1991/92 and 1992/93, then resigned in January 1994 before he could be sacked.

Souness next managed in England at Southampton, his one season there saw the Saints battling relegation and ending up 16th in 1996/97.

The next Premier League job was at Blackburn, where he oversaw finishes of 10th, 6th and 15th.

Starting the 2004/05 season with two defeats and two draws after that really poor 15th place finish, it was heavily rumoured that Blackburn were going to sack him. Only for Hall and Shepherd to make the most disastrous move of their ownership and sack Sir Bobby who had started the season with two draws and two defeats (the same as Souness) after finishes of 4th, 3rd and 5th, replacing him with Graeme Souness AND paying Blackburn compensation to get him! (I’ll leave you to decide which was the most bizarre instance, Newcastle United paying compensation to land Graeme Souness or Steve Bruce?)

Newcastle fans will always hate Graeme Souness and the feeling is mutual.

So the media need to stop presenting him as somebody who is anything but a hopeless former manager who will always speak with a forked tongue when discussing Newcastle United.

