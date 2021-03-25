News

Gabby Agbonlahor good for laughs with excuse number 187 for his mate Steve Bruce

Gabby Agbonlahor has sprung to the defence of Steve Bruce after the shambles at Brighton on Saturday, clueless from the Head Coach as Newcastle United put in a feeble performance and were lucky to lose only 3-0.

This against a team who are one of the two clubs that Newcastle United have to finish above to dodge relegation.

Bruce’s shockingly negative tactics, a system that the team clearly don’t like, no strikers on the pitch and players played out of position.

The net result was Brighton with 75% possession in the first half and gifted total control, the only surprise it took them until just before half-time to score the first of three goals. Newcastle could easily have lost by five or six.

Many of Steve Bruce’s innumerable mates in the media / punditry, have had to finally accept that if they blindly still back him, the line of ridiculousness is now well passed, and they will themselves become subjects of ridicule if they aren’t already. Amongst those swiftly backtracking now are the likes of Simon Jordan, Trevor Sinclair and even Robbie Savage.

However, there are still some so devoted (thick?) that they refuse to stop, step forward Gabby Agbonlahor, friend of Steve Bruce’s and played under him at Aston Villa, so no chances of any bias there…

Back in November 2020, Gabby Agbonlahor declared (see below) ‘Newcastle fans are quite deluded. Steve Bruce is doing a great job…I just think these Newcastle fans need to be careful what they wish for.’

What we didn’t wish for was this entirely predictable two wins in twenty games under Steve Bruce, so what does the genius that is Gabby Agbonlahor got to say about the absolute shambles his mate and old boss is making of taking Newcastle United into the Championship…?: ‘Everyone’s slating Steve Bruce but I back Steve Bruce. He put out a team [at Brighton] to go out and perform but there’s only so much a manager can do. The players need to hold their hands up and make it right. For me, Steve Bruce has now got to work out what 11 players are going to fight for him and fight for the club and pick them. If that’s Dwight Gayle, if that’s Andy Carroll, if that’s Matt Ritchie, if that’s the Longstaff brothers in midfield. Certain players are letting him down, the likes of Ryan Fraser, the likes of Joelinton, they’re not doing anything, they’re not showing any hunger, they’re not showing any fight. I’m sure Steve Bruce will be making changes for the games coming up.”

It’s a classic isn’t it?

So what does Steve Bruce take responsibility for? According to Gabby Agbonlahor it isn’t results, tactics, performances, or even the players he has brought in, such as Joelinton and Ryan Fraser.

This is so funny and shows how little research Gabby Agbonlahor has done, none of course, as he puts forwards the names of players who he thinks would / could show the fighting qualities needed.

Matt Ritchie who Steve Bruce cowardly and wrongly blamed for dropping two points against Wolves, the Longstaff brothers who Bruce has treated abysmally. Then best of all maybe. Dwight Gayle and Andy Carroll, who clearly see Steve Bruce as a joke, the Head Coach with no strikers on the pitch at Brighton, refusing even to put one of them on from the bench as the Seagulls went, one up, two up, three up…

Well Gabby Agbonlahor, there is one change that 100% needs making, come and pick your mate Steve Bruce up and relieve us of the misery and despair he has created with his presence, words and actions at Newcastle United.

Gabby Agbonlahor speaking to Talksport – 20 November 2020:

“Newcastle fans are quite deluded.

“Steve Bruce is doing a great job with the players that he has available.

“If they play expansive and open football they will get beat 6-0 every game.

“He’s playing the right formation with the players that he’s got at his disposal, I think that he’s doing a great job there.

“If Rafa Benitez had done the job Steve Bruce has done, they [Newcastle fans] would be saying he’s a tactical genius, that Rafa is doing an amazing job.

“But for some reason, because it is Steve Bruce, it’s boring.

“For me, it’s not boring.

“He is still playing the likes of Saint-Maximin.

“He has brought in Callum Wilson, who is a great striker.

“He has got [Ryan] Fraser as well, he has brought in these great players who are attacking.

“I just think these Newcastle fans need to be careful what they wish for.

“Do they want to be in the position that Burnley are in?

“It’s frustrating to hear [what Newcastle fans are saying] and needs to stop.

“Do they want him to play like Norwich did last season?

“It is good on the eye, they play from the back…lose it in midfield and concede four or five a game.

“That is not what Newcastle fans are going to want in the long run because they don’t want their team to go back down.

“If Steve Bruce had the players to play the way Newcastle fans want, I think he would do it…no offence to Shelvey or Hayden.

“I think Saint-Maximin can be Neymar one day and then Julian Joachim the next day and that can be so frustrating for a manager, he doesn’t do it consistently and that is what he [Steve Bruce] wants from Saint-Maximin – to do it week in and week out.”

